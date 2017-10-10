BARC Week 39: B4U dips; Zoom shows a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Mastiii maintained its position. MTV Beats slid over Channel V receiving 68605 impressions’000 while Dhamaal received 1822 impressions’000 and has pushed itself above 9XO. B4U has majorly dipped in its impressions as it received 100657 impressions’000 which is less in comparison to last week’s BARC data.

Zoom has shown a remarkable rise with 37086 impressions’000 in comparison to BARC week 38 when it received 34738 impressions’000. While other channels like Sony MIX, Channel V, Music India, Zee ETC Bollywood, Dhamaal and Bindaas Play did witness slight dip and rise in its numbers.

Check the chart below for more -