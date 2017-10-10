RadioandMusic
RNM
| 10 Oct 2017
resources
News
BARC Week 39: B4U dips; Zoom shows a notable rise
Events
Event Management | 10 Oct 2017

OML enters dance festival space with Breezer Vivid Shuffle

MUMBAI: Only Much Louder (OML) which already owns BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, a diverse comedy-centric festival - Stage42, and the flagship creative entrepreneurial gathering - The Coalition recently joined Breezer to build the ultimate platform for hip-hop, Breezer Vivid Shuffle, India's biggest hip-hop...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | Sony Mix | Channel V | Music India | Zee ETC Bollywood | Dhamaal and Bindaas Play | Week 39 | Zoom | B4U |

MUMBAI:  In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Mastiii maintained its position. MTV Beats slid over Channel V receiving 68605 impressions’000 while Dhamaal received 1822 impressions’000 and has pushed itself above 9XO. B4U has majorly dipped in its impressions as it received 100657 impressions’000 which is less in comparison to last week’s BARC data.

Zoom has shown a remarkable rise with 37086 impressions’000 in comparison to BARC week 38 when it received 34738 impressions’000. While other channels like Sony MIX, Channel V, Music India, Zee ETC Bollywood, Dhamaal and Bindaas Play did witness slight dip and rise in its numbers.

Check the chart below for more -

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

140837

B4U Music

100657

9XM

98843

Sony MIX

89261

9X Jalwa

79009

MTV Beats

68605

Channel V

66355

Zoom

37086

Bindass Play

27581

Zee ETC Bollywood

23025

Music India

17705

VH1

2891

Dhamaal

1822

9XO

1662

MTV Beats HD

1055

 

related stories
resources  |  29 Sep 2017

BARC Week 38: 9XM rises, Sony MIX dips

MUMBAI: In week 38 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) 9XM has witnessed an increase in numbers with 101686 impressions ‘000. Sony MIX has dipped in its numbers with 91063 impressions ‘000 in comparison to last week’s 92162 impressions ‘000.

television channels  |  28 Sep 2017

Music channels pay a special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 88th birthday

MUMBAI: Sony MIX and 9X Jalwa have come up with something special for our Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar this year. Sony MIX will be airing a two-hour show Lata in Concert from 10 pm to 12 midnight on 28 September.

resources  |  23 Sep 2017

BARC Week 37: Mastiii maintains its mark; other channels witness slight dip and rise

MUMBAI: In week 37 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Mastiii has maintained its position but has dipped majorly in its numbers. B4U Music has shown notable rise with 108051 impressions '000 as compared to last week's BARC's data.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group