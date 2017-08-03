BARC Week 30: 9XM pushes Sony MIX, MTV Beats climbs up

MUMBAI: In week 30 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking changes in the chart. Last week’s third place holder 9XM pushed back Sony MIX with a rise from 93907 Impressions (‘000s) to 99365 Impressions (‘000s). This rise in numbers placed the channel in the third place.

Mastiii witnessed a drop again in numbers from 173510 Impressions (‘000s) to 170861 Impressions (‘000s), however, continued to be at the peak.

Last week’s third place holder Sony MIX saw a crash in its numbers from 102218 Impressions (‘000s) to 96989 Impressions (‘000s), situated in the fourth position, B4U Music at the second position witnessed a rise in the numbers from 106333 Impressions (‘000s) to 107344 Impressions (‘000s).

Last week’s fifth place holder 9X Jalwa also saw an extensive drop from 89177 Impressions (‘000s) to 71332 Impressions (‘000s), situated at the sixth position. Whereas, situated at the fifth position, MTV Beats climbed up the charts with a fall from 86167 Impressions (‘000s) to 84104 Impressions (‘000s).

Among the other Hindi music channels, there weren’t any major changes. MTV Beats HD finished the week 30 at the last position with 971 Impressions (‘000s).