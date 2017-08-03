RadioandMusic
BARC Week 30: 9XM pushes Sony MIX, MTV Beats climbs up
Event Management | 28 Jul 2017

Tomorrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone's favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

MUMBAI: In week 30 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking changes in the chart. Last week’s third place holder 9XM pushed back Sony MIX with a rise from 93907 Impressions (‘000s) to 99365 Impressions (‘000s). This rise in numbers placed the channel in the third place.

Mastiii witnessed a drop again in numbers from 173510 Impressions (‘000s) to 170861 Impressions (‘000s), however, continued to be at the peak.

Last week’s third place holder Sony MIX saw a crash in its numbers from 102218 Impressions (‘000s) to 96989 Impressions (‘000s), situated in the fourth position, B4U Music at the second position witnessed a rise in the numbers from 106333 Impressions (‘000s) to 107344 Impressions (‘000s).

Last week’s fifth place holder 9X Jalwa also saw an extensive drop from 89177 Impressions (‘000s) to 71332 Impressions (‘000s), situated at the sixth position. Whereas, situated at the fifth position, MTV Beats climbed up the charts with a fall from 86167 Impressions (‘000s) to 84104 Impressions (‘000s).

Among the other Hindi music channels, there weren’t any major changes. MTV Beats HD finished the week 30 at the last position with 971 Impressions (‘000s).

Channel

Impressions '000

Mastiii

170861

B4U Music

107344

9XM

99365

Sony MIX

96989

MTV Beats

84104

9X Jalwa

71332

Zoom

40724

Bindass Play

35661

Zee ETC Bollywood

28098

Channel V

27730

Music India

20113

VH1

3090

9XO

2881

Dhamaal

1948

MTV Beats HD

971

