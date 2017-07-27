RadioandMusic
BARC Week 29: B4U Music pushes away Sony MIX and 9XM
MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking changes in the chart. Last week’s third place holder B4U music pushed back Sony MIX and 9XM with a rise from 104441 Impressions (‘000s) to 106333 Impressions (‘000s). This rise in numbers placed the channel in the second place. 

Mastiii witnessed a cut in numbers from 175161 Impressions (‘000s) to 173510 Impressions (‘000s) and continued to be at the top.

Last week’s fourth place holder Sony MIX also saw a rise in its numbers from 93513 Impressions (‘000s) to 102218 Impressions (‘000s), situated in the third position, whereas, 9XM at the fourth position,  saw a massive drop in numbers from 104530 Impressions (‘000s) to 93907 Impressions (‘000s) in week 29.

Situated at the fifth place, 9X Jalwa also saw an extensive rise from 78084 Impressions (‘000s) to 89177 Impressions (‘000s), this pushed MTV Beats to the sixth position.

Among the other Hindi music channels, there weren’t any major changes. However, Sony Rox HD that ended week 28 in the last position is out of the chart in week 29. MTV Beats HD is back at the last position with 894 Impressions (‘000s).

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

173510

B4U Music

106333

Sony MIX

102218

9XM

93907

9X Jalwa

89177

MTV Beats

86167

Zoom

40709

Bindass Play

35930

Zee ETC Bollywood

31444

Channel V

28188

Music India

18513

VH1

3044

9XO

2358

Dhamaal

2246

MTV Beats HD

894

