BARC Week 28: Mastiii remains at top; no major changes in the chart
MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) didn’t see striking changes in the chart. Mastiii witnessed an increase in numbers from 170737 Impressions (‘000s) to 175161 Impressions (‘000s) and continued to lead the chart.

9XM dropped numbers from 107343 Impressions (‘000s) to 104530 Impressions (‘000s), positioned at the second place and B4U Music increased from 103608 Impressions (‘000s) to 104441 Impressions (‘000s), situated at the third place.

Sony MIX also dipped from 94462 Impressions (‘000s) to 93513 Impressions (‘000s), got the fourth place same as last week.

MTV Beats stayed at the fifth place with 89021 Impressions (‘000s).

Among other Hindi music channels, Zee ETC Bollywood pushed back Channel V to the tenth position with 29306 Impressions (‘000s). 

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

175161

9XM

104530

B4U Music

104441

Sony MIX

93513

MTV Beats

89021

9X Jalwa

78084

Zoom

43566

Bindass Play

33942

Zee ETC Bollywood

29306

Channel V

28896

Music India

20415

VH1

3714

9XO

2775

Dhamaal

2344

Sony Rox HD

895

 

