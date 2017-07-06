BARC Week 26: Mastiii continues to be at the top; MTV Beats HD enters chart

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) did not see significant changes in the chart. Mastiii being the champ, witnessed increase in numbers from 158171 Impressions (‘000s) to 161622 Impressions (‘000s) and stayed in the lead.
Last week’s second place holder 9XM maintained its position with increase in numbers from 110258 Impressions (‘000s) to 115710 Impressions (‘000s) in week 26.
B4U Music got pushed back to the fourth position with 85383 Impressions (‘000s), whereas, Sony MIX climbed up the chart with 94798 Impressions (‘000s), positioned at the third position in week 26.
MTV Beats stayed at the fifth position with 83229 Impressions (‘000s), same as last week.
The other Hindi music channels maintained the positions same as last week.
Keeping Sony Rox HD out of the chart, in week 26, MTV Beats HD entered the chart, positioned last with 865 Impressions (‘000s).
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
161622
9XM
115710
Sony MIX
86934
B4U Music
85383
MTV Beats
83229
9X Jalwa
72301
Zoom
43837
Bindass Play
35126
Zee ETC Bollywood
28954
Channel V
28396
Music India
22065
VH1
4223
9XO
2862
Dhamaal
2497
MTV Beats HD
865