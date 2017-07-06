RadioandMusic
BARC Week 26: Mastiii continues to be at the top; MTV Beats HD enters chart
MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) did not see significant changes in the chart. Mastiii being the champ, witnessed increase in numbers from 158171 Impressions (‘000s) to 161622 Impressions (‘000s) and stayed in the lead. 

Last week’s second place holder 9XM maintained its position with increase in numbers from 110258 Impressions (‘000s) to 115710 Impressions (‘000s) in week 26.

B4U Music got pushed back to the fourth position with 85383 Impressions (‘000s), whereas, Sony MIX climbed up the chart with 94798 Impressions (‘000s), positioned at the third position in week 26.

MTV Beats stayed at the fifth position with 83229 Impressions (‘000s), same as last week.

The other Hindi music channels maintained the positions same as last week.

Keeping Sony Rox HD out of the chart, in week 26, MTV Beats HD entered the chart, positioned last with 865 Impressions (‘000s).

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

161622

9XM

115710

Sony MIX

86934

B4U Music

85383

MTV Beats

83229

9X Jalwa

72301

Zoom

43837

Bindass Play

35126

Zee ETC Bollywood

28954

Channel V

28396

Music India

22065

VH1

4223

9XO

2862

Dhamaal

2497

MTV Beats HD

865

