BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noteworthy change in the positions of the channels. Usual topper Mastiii again continued to be at the top with 147366 Impressions (‘000s).

The usual struggle between B4U Music and 9XM continued this week, where last week’s second place holder B4U Music is pushed back to the third position by 9XM.

9 XM increased its numbers from 101996 Impressions (‘000s), finished the week at the second position with 110434 Impressions (‘000s). B4U Music dropped its numbers from 107061 Impressions (‘000s), ended the week 22 at the third position with 93982 Impressions (‘000s).

Similar to last week, among other Hindi music channels, Sony MIX got the fourth position with decreasing numbers from 92317 Impressions (‘000s) to 92273 Impressions (‘000s) and MTV Beats at got the fifth position with increasing numbers from 83965 Impressions (‘000s) to 85833 Impressions (‘000s).

The other channels did not experience any noteworthy changes in week 22.