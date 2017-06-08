RadioandMusic
RNM
| 09 Jun 2017
resources
News
BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music
Events
| 07 Jun 2017

Highlights of the 17th PALM Expo

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 from 1-3 June encompassed highly informative and educational lectures, panel discussions, seminar sessions, company sponsored product presentations and workshops on subjects of relevance ranging from stage sound and light, AV install...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | B4U Music | Mastiii | Broadcast Audience Research Council | BARC | Hindi Music Channels |

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noteworthy change in the positions of the channels. Usual topper Mastiii again continued to be at the top with 147366 Impressions (‘000s).

The usual struggle between B4U Music and 9XM continued this week, where last week’s second place holder B4U Music is pushed back to the third position by 9XM.

9 XM increased its numbers from 101996 Impressions (‘000s), finished the week at the second position with 110434 Impressions (‘000s). B4U Music dropped its numbers from 107061 Impressions (‘000s), ended the week 22 at the third position with 93982 Impressions (‘000s).

Similar to last week, among other Hindi music channels, Sony MIX got the fourth position with decreasing numbers from 92317 Impressions (‘000s) to 92273 Impressions (‘000s) and MTV Beats at got the fifth position with increasing numbers from 83965 Impressions (‘000s) to 85833 Impressions (‘000s).

The other channels did not experience any noteworthy changes in week 22.

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

147366

9XM

110434

B4U Music

93982

Sony MIX

92317

MTV Beats

85833

9X Jalwa

68129

Zoom

42523

Bindass Play

33899

Channel V

27415

Zee ETC Bollywood

25543

Music India

18505

VH1

3517

9XO

2250

Dhamaal

1703

Sony Rox HD

1246

related stories
resources  |  01 Jun 2017

BARC Week 21: Sony Rox HD enters the chart; Mastiii stays at the peak

MUMBAI: Week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not witness a significant change in the positions of the channels.

television channels  |  29 May 2017

Mastiii announces 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates

MUMBAI: Mastiii has continued to retain its dominance in the music and youth arena for over two years. With a humongous reach of 136 million and record breaking 30 GRP’s in the genre, Mastiii recently announced a 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates.

resources  |  18 May 2017

BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increased its numbers from 154900 Impressions (‘000s) to 157109, to retain the number one position.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group