BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increased its numbers from 154900 Impressions (‘000s) to 157109, to retain the number one position.
9XM dipped in numbers from 96891 Impressions (‘000s) to 91263 Impressions (‘000s) but managed to sustain its position at the second spot. B4U Music too dipped in numbers from 94564 Impressions (‘000s) to 89176 Impressions (‘000s) in week 19. However, it retained the third place.
Last week’s fifth place holder Sony MIX pushed MTV Beats and got back to the fourth place in week 18 with 83997 Impressions (‘000s).
MTV Beats is at the fifth position with 77544 Impressions (‘000s).
Among other channels, Channel V pushed back Zee ETC Bollywood with 29461 Impressions (‘000s) and placed itself in the ninth position. Zee ETC Bollywood claimed the tenth position with 28093 Impressions (‘000s).
In week 19, among other channels, all maintained their positions from week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
157109
9XM
91263
B4U Music
89176
Sony MIX
83997
MTV Beats
77544
9X Jalwa
59841
Zoom
43366
Bindass Play
34093
Channel V
29461
Zee ETC Bollywood
28093
Music India
21581
VH1
5953
Dhamaal
2503
9XO
1919
MTV Beats HD
1091