BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increased its numbers from 154900 Impressions (‘000s) to 157109, to retain the number one position.

9XM dipped in numbers from 96891 Impressions (‘000s) to 91263 Impressions (‘000s) but managed to sustain its position at the second spot. B4U Music too dipped in numbers from 94564 Impressions (‘000s) to 89176 Impressions (‘000s) in week 19. However, it retained the third place.

Last week’s fifth place holder Sony MIX pushed MTV Beats and got back to the fourth place in week 18 with 83997 Impressions (‘000s).

MTV Beats is at the fifth position with 77544 Impressions (‘000s).

Among other channels, Channel V pushed back Zee ETC Bollywood with 29461 Impressions (‘000s) and placed itself in the ninth position. Zee ETC Bollywood claimed the tenth position with 28093 Impressions (‘000s).

In week 19, among other channels, all maintained their positions from week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.