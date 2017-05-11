RadioandMusic
| 11 May 2017
BARC Week 18: Mastiii remains matchless, 9XM beats B4U Music
MUMBAI: In week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii dipped in numbers from 162998 Impressions (‘000s) to 154900 Impressions (‘000s) but it retained the number one spot.

Last week’s third place holder 9XM increased its numbers from 94866 Impressions (‘000s) and surpassed B4U Music in week 18 with 96891 Impressions (‘000s) and got the second place. B4U Music witnessed a dip from 102453 Impressions (‘000s) to 94564 Impressions (‘000s). It claimed the third place.  

Last week’s fifth place holder MTV Beats pushed Sony MIX and got to the fourth place in week 18 with 84235 Impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX dropped its number as well from 90934 Impressions (‘000s) to 82187 Impressions (‘000s), but stayed in the fifth place.

Among other channels, all maintained their positions from week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

     154900

9XM

96891

B4U Music

94564

MTV Beats

84235

Sony MIX

82187

9X Jalwa

55480

Zoom

42352

Bindass Play

35284

Zee ETC Bollywood

27048

Channel V

26403

Music India

20491

VH1

3624

Dhamaal

2721

9XO

1398

MTV Beats HD

1365

