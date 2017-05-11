BARC Week 18: Mastiii remains matchless, 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 18 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii dipped in numbers from 162998 Impressions (‘000s) to 154900 Impressions (‘000s) but it retained the number one spot.

Last week’s third place holder 9XM increased its numbers from 94866 Impressions (‘000s) and surpassed B4U Music in week 18 with 96891 Impressions (‘000s) and got the second place. B4U Music witnessed a dip from 102453 Impressions (‘000s) to 94564 Impressions (‘000s). It claimed the third place.

Last week’s fifth place holder MTV Beats pushed Sony MIX and got to the fourth place in week 18 with 84235 Impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX dropped its number as well from 90934 Impressions (‘000s) to 82187 Impressions (‘000s), but stayed in the fifth place.

Among other channels, all maintained their positions from week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.