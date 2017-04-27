BARC Week 16: Mastiii stays numero uno, B4U Music continues to be at the second spot

MUMBAI: In week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii increased its numbers from 168640 Impressions (‘000s) to 175748 Impressions (‘000s) and stayed on the top of the chart.

Last week's second position holder B4U Music also increased its numbers from 104311 Impressions (‘000s) to 108670 Impressions (‘000s) and continued its place at the second position in the chart.

In week 16, 9XM also increased its numbers from 103351 Impressions (‘000s) to 108338 Impressions (‘000s) and placed itself in the third position.

Sony MIX and MTV Beats claimed the fourth and fifth position with 96631 Impressions (‘000s) and 83879 Impressions (‘000s) in that order.

Among other channels, all maintained their positions from week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.