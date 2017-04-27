RadioandMusic
BARC Week 16: Mastiii stays numero uno, B4U Music continues to be at the second spot
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

MUMBAI: In week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii increased its numbers from 168640 Impressions (‘000s) to 175748 Impressions (‘000s) and stayed on the top of the chart.

Last week's second position holder B4U Music also increased its numbers from 104311 Impressions (‘000s) to 108670 Impressions (‘000s) and continued its place at the second position in the chart.

In week 16, 9XM also increased its numbers from 103351 Impressions (‘000s) to 108338 Impressions (‘000s) and placed itself in the third position.

Sony MIX and MTV Beats claimed the fourth and fifth position with 96631 Impressions (‘000s) and 83879 Impressions (‘000s) in that order.

Among other channels, all maintained their positions from week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

175748

2

B4U Music

108670

3

9XM

108338

4

Sony MIX

96631

5

MTV Beats

83879

6

9X Jalwa

71778

7

Zoom

46700

8

Bindass Play

40368

9

Channel V

27397

10

Zee ETC Bollywood

26106

11

Music India

17662

12

VH1

2661

13

Dhamaal

2542

14

9XO

1571

15

MTV Beats HD

795

related stories
resources  |  20 Apr 2017

BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii dropped its numbers from 169572 Impressions (‘000s) to 168640 Impressions (‘000s), but remained on the top of the chart.

resources  |  13 Apr 2017

BARC India Week 14: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 14 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with 169572 Impressions (‘000s).

television channels  |  03 Apr 2017

Vh1's latest line-up to be a mix of dance and music

MUMBAI: Music channel, Vh1 has an interesting line-up of shows for its viewers this summer. The shows are a right mix of music and drama, set to take-off this month.

