BARC India Week 14: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 14 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with 169572 Impressions (‘000s). B4U Music got pushed back to the third position with 95151Impressions (‘000s) as 9XM claimed the second position with 108702 Impressions (‘000s) in week 14.

The week witnessed a tough fight between Sony MIX and MTV Beats. Last week's fifth place holder Sony MIX increased its numbers from 82729 Impressions (‘000s) to 91460 Impressions (‘000s) and secured its position at fourth place. Last week's fourth place holder MTV Beats got pushed to the fifth position with 75630 Impressions (‘000s).

Among other channels, 9X Jalwa, Zoom, and Bindass Play maintained their positions in week 14. Whereas Zee ETC Bollywood managed to beat Channel V with 28147 Impressions (‘000s), this placed the channel in the ninth position in week 14.

Lastly, Dhamaal pushed VH1 with 2660 Impressions (‘000s), other channels maintained their respective positions.