BARC India Week 14: 9XM beats B4U Music
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

MUMBAI: In week 14 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with 169572 Impressions (‘000s). B4U Music got pushed back to the third position with 95151Impressions (‘000s) as 9XM claimed the second position with 108702 Impressions (‘000s) in week 14.

The week witnessed a tough fight between Sony MIX and MTV Beats. Last week's fifth place holder Sony MIX increased its numbers from 82729 Impressions (‘000s) to 91460 Impressions (‘000s) and secured its position at fourth place. Last week's fourth place holder MTV Beats got pushed to the fifth position with 75630 Impressions (‘000s).

Among other channels, 9X Jalwa, Zoom, and Bindass Play maintained their positions in week 14. Whereas Zee ETC Bollywood managed to beat Channel V with 28147 Impressions (‘000s), this placed the channel in the ninth position in week 14.

Lastly, Dhamaal pushed VH1 with 2660 Impressions (‘000s), other channels maintained their respective positions.

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

169572 (‘000s)

9XM

108702 (‘000s)

B4U Music

95151 (‘000s)

Sony MIX

91460 (‘000s)

MTV Beats

75630 (‘000s)

9X Jalwa

72496 (‘000s)

Zoom

47443 (‘000s)

Bindass Play

42373 (‘000s)

Zee ETC Bollywood

28147 (‘000s)

Channel V

24676 (‘000s)

Music India

20333 (‘000s)

Dhamaal

2660 (‘000s)

VH1

2599 (‘000s)

9XO

2196 (‘000s)

Sony Rox HD

589 (‘000s)

television channels  |  03 Apr 2017

Vh1's latest line-up to be a mix of dance and music

MUMBAI: Music channel, Vh1 has an interesting line-up of shows for its viewers this summer. The shows are a right mix of music and drama, set to take-off this month.

television channels  |  30 Mar 2017

Bade-Chote Chatbot: 9XM introduces interactive platform for viewers

MUMBAI: 9XM has introduced an interactive platform for the viewers to connect with their favourite animated characters. The Bade-Chote Chatbot enables fans to connect and interact with 9XM’s Bade and Chote on Facebook Messenger.

resources  |  30 Mar 2017

BARC Week 12: 9X Jalwa witnesses rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In Week 12 of Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii continued to rule with 168036 Impressions (‘000s) while the other music channels witnessed change.

