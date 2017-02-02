BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii continued to rule with a considerable increase in numbers 141188 (‘000s), whereas, Sony MIX went on to beat 9XM and got the third position with 78861 (‘000s).

B4U Music also increased its numbers from 72971 to 81259 (‘000s), but stayed in the second position.

9XM made it to the fourth position with increased numbers from 70018 to 70649 (‘000s).

9X Jalwa and MTV Beats continued to maintain their fifth and sixth positions on the chart with 65825 (‘000s) and 48049 (‘000s).

The other music channels maintained their positions from week 3. However, keeping Dhamaal out of the chart in week 4, 9XO made it in the last position with 1377 (‘000s).