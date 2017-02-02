RadioandMusic
BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

MUMBAI:  In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii continued to rule with a considerable increase in numbers 141188 (‘000s), whereas, Sony MIX went on to beat 9XM and got the third position with 78861 (‘000s).

B4U Music also increased its numbers from 72971 to 81259 (‘000s), but stayed in the second position.

9XM made it to the fourth position with increased numbers from 70018 to 70649 (‘000s).

9X Jalwa and MTV Beats continued to maintain their fifth and sixth positions on the chart with 65825 (‘000s) and 48049 (‘000s).

The other music channels maintained their positions from week 3. However, keeping Dhamaal out of the chart in week 4, 9XO made it in the last position with 1377 (‘000s).

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

141188

B4U Music

81259

Sony MIX

78861

9XM

70649

9X Jalwa

65825

MTV Beats

48049

Zoom

32042

Bindass Play

27195

Zee ETC Bollywood

22611

Channel V

19190

MTunes SD

16981

Music India

14586

MTunes HD

2704

VH1

2294

9XO

1377

