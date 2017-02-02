BARC Week 4: Sony MIX beats 9XM

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) data, Mastiii continued to rule with a considerable increase in numbers 141188 (‘000s), whereas, Sony MIX went on to beat 9XM and got the third position with 78861 (‘000s).
B4U Music also increased its numbers from 72971 to 81259 (‘000s), but stayed in the second position.
9XM made it to the fourth position with increased numbers from 70018 to 70649 (‘000s).
9X Jalwa and MTV Beats continued to maintain their fifth and sixth positions on the chart with 65825 (‘000s) and 48049 (‘000s).
The other music channels maintained their positions from week 3. However, keeping Dhamaal out of the chart in week 4, 9XO made it in the last position with 1377 (‘000s).
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
141188
B4U Music
81259
Sony MIX
78861
9XM
70649
9X Jalwa
65825
MTV Beats
48049
Zoom
32042
Bindass Play
27195
Zee ETC Bollywood
22611
Channel V
19190
MTunes SD
16981
Music India
14586
MTunes HD
2704
VH1
2294
9XO
1377