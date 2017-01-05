BARC India Week 52: Mastiii leads; 9XO makes a comeback

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continued to lead with 126243 (‘000s). B4U Music and 9XM followed it in the second and third place with 83133 (‘000s) and 75505 (‘000s) respectively.

Most of the channels maintained their positions from week 51. The only channels to exchange places were Channel V and MTunes SD. Channel V that was in the eleventh position in the week 51 climbed to the tenth spot with 22153 (‘000s) pushing MTunes SD in the eleventh place with 20522 (‘000s).

Furthermore, 9XO returned this week with 1753 (‘000s). 9XO’s entry marked Dhamaal’s exit from the charts.

Check the chart below -