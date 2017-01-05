RadioandMusic
BARC India Week 52: Mastiii leads; 9XO makes a comeback
MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continued to lead with 126243 (‘000s). B4U Music and 9XM followed it in the second and third place with 83133 (‘000s) and 75505 (‘000s) respectively.

Most of the channels maintained their positions from week 51. The only channels to exchange places were Channel V and MTunes SD. Channel V that was in the eleventh position in the week 51 climbed to the tenth spot with 22153 (‘000s) pushing MTunes SD in the eleventh place with 20522 (‘000s).

Furthermore, 9XO returned this week with 1753 (‘000s). 9XO’s entry marked Dhamaal’s exit from the charts.  

Check the chart below -

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

126243

B4U Music

83133

9XM

75505

Sony MIX

74095

9X Jalwa

65049

MTV Beats

56661

Zoom

36034

Bindass Play

31611

Zee ETC Bollywood

28065

Channel V

22153

MTunes SD

20522

Music India

18072

MTunes HD

2806

VH1

2462

9XO

1753

