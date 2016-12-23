RadioandMusic
BARC Week 50: 9XM pushes Sony Mix back; Dhamaal re-enters
MUMBAI: Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) has released the ratings of music channels in week 50.

9XM with numbers of 71183 (‘000s) pushed Sony Mix to fourth position with 70569 (‘000s), and Dhamaal which was out of the charts for last two weeks, re-enters the chart in week 50 with 1373 (‘000s), remained in the bottom.

Among the other major channels Mastiii predictably stayed at the peak with 123707 (‘000s), followed by B4U Music at the second position with 81828 (‘000s).

9X Jalwa dropped its numbers from 70620 (‘000s), finished week 50 at fifth position with 61195 (‘000s).

Together with the other music channels, MTV Beats, and Zoom both increased numbers (Last week 44436 and 33002 correspondingly), maintained their sixth and seventh positions  with 49059 (‘000s) and 34059 (‘000s) in that order.

Same as last week’s position, Zee ETC Bollywood maintained the eighth position with increased numbers from 29530 (‘000s) to 31471 and Bindass Play from 27144 ('000s) to 28729 (‘000s).

Among the other music channels, MTunes SD, Channel V, Music India, VH1, MTunes HD and 9XO maintained their positions same as week 49.

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

123707

B4U Music

81828

9XM

71183

Sony MIX

70569

9X Jalwa

61195

MTV Beats

49059

Zoom

34059

Zee ETC Bollywood

31471

Bindass Play

28729

MTunes SD

18769

Channel V

18090

Music India

14452

VH1

2369

MTunes HD

1983

9XO

1745

Dhamaal

1373

