Smriti Irani and Shah win big in the polls, PM congratulates

MUMBAI: Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Chief Amit Shah got elected as the Rajya Sabha members, with 46 votes each. Irani and Shah who were contesting the elections from the Gujarat Rajya Sabha have managed to come out as winners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the two for their victory in the polls.

Modi tweeted-

"Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat,"

