| 09 Aug 2017
Smriti Irani and Shah win big in the polls, PM congratulates
Smriti Irani | Amit Shah | Narendra Modi |

MUMBAI: Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Chief Amit Shah got elected as the Rajya Sabha members, with 46 votes each. Irani and Shah who were contesting the elections from the Gujarat Rajya Sabha have managed to come out as winners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the two for their victory in the polls.

Modi tweeted-

"Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat,"

Radioandmusic.com congratulates the Information and Broadcasting Minister and BJP president for making it to Rajya Sabha.

ib ministry  |  07 Aug 2017

DAVP to coordinate events of 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement and 70 years of freedom

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all ministries to send details about programmes planned by their respective ministries related to commemoration of 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and 70 years of India's freedom to the I and B Ministry.

ib ministry  |  04 Aug 2017

FM, CRS brought under umbrella of state-level TV Monitoring Committees

NEW DELHI: State/District level Monitoring Committees will henceforth be authorised to monitor the content broadcast on Private FM /Community Radio Stations also in addition to private satellite TV channels.

ib ministry  |  04 Aug 2017

Complaints redressal system against TV, radio under preparation: Irani

NEW DELHI: The Government is in the process of formalizing the complaint redressal mechanism whereby viewers and listeners can file complaints against programmes they find offensive in television channels or radio stations, Parliament has been told.

