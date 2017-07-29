Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimedia campaign has been announced by the Department of Consumer Affairs to create awareness amongst consumers about their rights, redressal mechanisms available to them as well as their duties.

Jago Grahak Jago tagline, now a household term, needs to be strengthened by making consumers aware of their rights.

Details of the campaign are on the Department’s website www.consumeraffairs.nic.in and its twitter handles- @consaff and @jagograhakjago.Details of the contest are on mygov.in.

The participants are required to upload jingles of duration of not more than three minutes on the theme “Consumer Awareness”. The language of the video clip would be either Hindi or English.

The last date for submission of entries would be 20 August 2017, and there are three prizes of Rs 25,000; Rs 20,000; and Rs 15,000. All prizes will also carry a certificate of appreciation from this Department.

The entries should be original work of the participant(s) and must not infringe the Intellectual Property Rights of any third party. An entry could be an individual or a team project. Every entry should be accompanied by a brief explanation. An individual can send multiple entries. The results will be placed on the website of the Department tentatively within eight weeks from the last date of receiving the entries.