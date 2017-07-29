RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Jul 2017
regulators
News
Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'
Events
Event Management | 28 Jul 2017

Toworrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Jaago Grahak Jaago | Department of Consumer Affairs |

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimedia campaign has been announced by the Department of Consumer Affairs to create awareness amongst consumers about their rights, redressal mechanisms available to them as well as their duties.

Jago Grahak Jago tagline, now a household term, needs to be strengthened by making consumers aware of their rights.

Details of the campaign are on the Department’s website www.consumeraffairs.nic.in and its twitter handles- @consaff and @jagograhakjago.Details of the contest are on mygov.in.

The participants are required to upload jingles of duration of not more than three minutes on the theme “Consumer Awareness”. The language of the video clip would be either Hindi or English.

The last date for submission of entries would be 20 August 2017, and there are three prizes of Rs 25,000; Rs 20,000; and Rs 15,000. All prizes will also carry a certificate of appreciation from this Department.

The entries should be original work of the participant(s) and must not infringe the Intellectual Property Rights of any third party. An entry could be an individual or a team project. Every entry should be accompanied by a brief explanation. An individual can send multiple entries. The results will be placed on the website of the Department tentatively within eight weeks from the last date of receiving the entries.

related stories
ib ministry  |  27 Jul 2017

All TV channels, FM channels asked to publicise 'Mission Indradhanush'

NEW DELHI: All satellite television channels and private FM channels have been asked by the government to give adequate publicity to 'Mission Indradhanush' launched to expand immunization coverage to all children across India.

copyright office  |  22 Jul 2017

Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) organized an interactive session on the future of ‘Copyright and the Creative Economy’, in Mumbai.

ib ministry  |  18 Jul 2017

Smriti Irani is new I and B Minister after Vice-Presidential nominee Naidu quits cabinet

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned politician Smriti Zubin Irani has been given additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry following the resignation of M Venkaiah Naidu who has been nominated for the post of the country’s vice-president.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group