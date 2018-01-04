65 per cent of the Indian population will now tune into FM radio

MUMBAI: Here is the first 2018 good news for FM lovers. The Lok Sabha was informed today that around 65 per cent of the population will soon be able to tune into FM radio network.

As per a leading web portal, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the government has taken a number of initiatives for expanding the FM radio network across the country.

As of now, the FM radio network covers 52 per cent population and soon it will be expanded to 65 per cent population in the country, he said during Question Hour.

The portal also reported that a committee of officers of both the ministries was formed in 2015 to synergise efforts for multiple utilisation of resources and sharing of existing capacities and communication towers of the ministry of information and broadcasting and department of telecommunications.