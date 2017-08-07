RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Aug 2017
regulators
News
DAVP to coordinate events of 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement and 70 years of freedom
Events
Event Management | 28 Jul 2017

Tomorrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

Most Viewed
Tags:
DAVP | Quit India Movement | Information and Broadcasting ministry | N K Sinha |

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all ministries to send details about programmes planned by their respective ministries related to commemoration of 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and 70 years of India's freedom to the I and B Ministry. This is to ensure adequate publicity and visibility of these activities through Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) in a coordinated manner.

MIB Secretary N K Sinha in his letter to colleagues in other Ministries said details should e sent about the set of activities like the Pledge, the Quit India Quiz, the New India Manthan, and the Causes: one would like to dedicate oneself to.

In this connection, he drew attention to the letter from the Department of Personnel & Training regarding 'Sankalp se Siddhi - Attainment through Resolve’ being celebrated as a mass movement during the five-year period from 2017 to 2022. These core acclivities can be complemented by the ministries / organisations suitably at their level. He also enclosed the DoPT letter.

He wrote: “I shall be grateful if suitable actions are taken in time to make the Commemoration a grand success” and drew attention to the letter from DoPT for suggestions of programmes.

He added: “There are moments in the joule of nations that fundamentally alter the course of history. One such moment was the Quit India Movement, also known as August Kranti' Andolan that began on 9 August 1942. This Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India, in every village, city transcending all barriers came together with a common mission- to uproot imperialism. Five year after the Quit lndia movement, India attained freedom on l5 August 1947.

The five-year period from 2017 to 2022 will be a unique opportunity of ‘Sankalp to 'Siddhi' towards a New India.

lt all begins with a pledge to create a New India that is strong prosperous and inclusive, an India that will make our freedom fighters proud. This is the best time to make every Indian a Builder of a New India. It could be complemented at individual / organisational / local levels.

related stories
ib ministry  |  04 Aug 2017

FM, CRS brought under umbrella of state-level TV Monitoring Committees

NEW DELHI: State/District level Monitoring Committees will henceforth be authorised to monitor the content broadcast on Private FM /Community Radio Stations also in addition to private satellite TV channels.

ib ministry  |  04 Aug 2017

Complaints redressal system against TV, radio under preparation: Irani

NEW DELHI: The Government is in the process of formalizing the complaint redressal mechanism whereby viewers and listeners can file complaints against programmes they find offensive in television channels or radio stations, Parliament has been told.

others  |  29 Jul 2017

Jingles contest to create Consumer Awareness for 'Jaago Grahak Jaago'

NEW DELHI: A jingles contest for consumer awareness of the Jaago Grahak Jaago multimedia campaign has been announced by the Department of Consumer Affairs to create awareness amongst consumers about their rights, redressal mechanisms available to them as well as their duties.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group