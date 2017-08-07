DAVP to coordinate events of 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement and 70 years of freedom

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all ministries to send details about programmes planned by their respective ministries related to commemoration of 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and 70 years of India's freedom to the I and B Ministry. This is to ensure adequate publicity and visibility of these activities through Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) in a coordinated manner.

MIB Secretary N K Sinha in his letter to colleagues in other Ministries said details should e sent about the set of activities like the Pledge, the Quit India Quiz, the New India Manthan, and the Causes: one would like to dedicate oneself to.

In this connection, he drew attention to the letter from the Department of Personnel & Training regarding 'Sankalp se Siddhi - Attainment through Resolve’ being celebrated as a mass movement during the five-year period from 2017 to 2022. These core acclivities can be complemented by the ministries / organisations suitably at their level. He also enclosed the DoPT letter.

He wrote: “I shall be grateful if suitable actions are taken in time to make the Commemoration a grand success” and drew attention to the letter from DoPT for suggestions of programmes.

He added: “There are moments in the joule of nations that fundamentally alter the course of history. One such moment was the Quit India Movement, also known as August Kranti' Andolan that began on 9 August 1942. This Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India, in every village, city transcending all barriers came together with a common mission- to uproot imperialism. Five year after the Quit lndia movement, India attained freedom on l5 August 1947.

The five-year period from 2017 to 2022 will be a unique opportunity of ‘Sankalp to 'Siddhi' towards a New India.

lt all begins with a pledge to create a New India that is strong prosperous and inclusive, an India that will make our freedom fighters proud. This is the best time to make every Indian a Builder of a New India. It could be complemented at individual / organisational / local levels.