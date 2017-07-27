All TV channels, FM channels asked to publicise 'Mission Indradhanush'

NEW DELHI: All satellite television channels and private FM channels have been asked by the government to give adequate publicity to 'Mission Indradhanush' launched to expand immunization coverage to all children across India.

The broadcasters have been asked by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to give publicity in a befitting manner pro bono as part of their corporate social responsibility activities, keeping in view the significance and meaningfulness of this cause.

The mission aims particularly children who are either unvaccinated, or are partially vaccinated against seven vaccine preventable diseases which include diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis B.

The Ministry notes that the electronic media has always been in the forefront to carry such message as “it is a powerful tool to reach out to the people across the country”.

“ln order to make this mission a success, it has been felt that support, assistance and contribution of private TV channels and FM radio channels will be of immense use,” the Ministry has said.