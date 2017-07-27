RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Jul 2017
regulators
News
All TV channels, FM channels asked to publicise 'Mission Indradhanush'
Events
Event Management | 24 Jul 2017

Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its debut on the first dune of the Thar Desert. Promoted and produced by Oranjuice Entertainment, Mahindra Open Sky Festival will be held from 24 – 26 November 2017 at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur....

Most Viewed
Tags:
FM channels | TV channels | Mission Indradhanush |

NEW DELHI: All satellite television channels and private FM channels have been asked by the government to give adequate publicity to 'Mission Indradhanush' launched to expand immunization coverage to all children across India.

The broadcasters have been asked by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to give publicity in a befitting manner pro bono as part of their corporate social responsibility activities, keeping in view the significance and meaningfulness of this cause.

The mission aims particularly children who are either unvaccinated, or are partially vaccinated against seven vaccine preventable diseases which include diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis B.

The Ministry notes that the electronic media has always been in the forefront to carry such message as “it is a powerful tool to reach out to the people across the country”.

“ln order to make this mission a success, it has been felt that support, assistance and contribution of private TV channels and FM radio channels will be of immense use,” the Ministry has said.

related stories
copyright office  |  22 Jul 2017

Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) organized an interactive session on the future of ‘Copyright and the Creative Economy’, in Mumbai.

ib ministry  |  18 Jul 2017

Smriti Irani is new I and B Minister after Vice-Presidential nominee Naidu quits cabinet

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned politician Smriti Zubin Irani has been given additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry following the resignation of M Venkaiah Naidu who has been nominated for the post of the country’s vice-president.

ib ministry  |  18 Jul 2017

Venkaiah Naidu is NDA nominee for Vice-President of the country

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has been named as the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the next Vice-President of the country.

The opposition has already announced senior politician Gopal Das Gandhi as its candidate for the post.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group