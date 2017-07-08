RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Jul 2017
regulators
News
MIB scheme evaluation: Revised tenders invited from twenty agencies
Events
Event Management | 08 Jul 2017

Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE, Live Marketing and Entertainment Industry. Happened on 6-8 July at New Delhi Aerocity, 2017 continues its growth story with an anticipated 1200 event planners, speakers and exhibitors from over 22 count...

Most Viewed
Tags:
MIB | Revised Tender | Prasar Bharati |

NEW DELHI: Nine more agencies in a revised tender for the evaluation of its schemes to be carried on beyond the 12th plan by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, taking the total number of short-listed agencies to twenty.

Interestingly, development of community radio and anti-piray programme in the film sector which were a part of the tender notice of 6 June have been taken off the new list of schemes to be covered. The number of schemes has also been reduced to seven and their sub-schemes against the twelve in the earlier tender announcement.

Tenders have been invited by 24 July evening and will be opened on the morning of 27 July in the presence of authorised representatives of the bidders. The ministry has made clear that it is not permissible for the addresses to transfer this invitation to any other Institution.

A notice on the website of the ministry includes Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Schemes for Assignment, the standard form of certificates to be included in the proposal and the standard form of agreement. The evaluation of the proposals will be done by the Evaluation Committee.

A detailed proposal including the technical bid and the financial bid need to be submitted in two separate sealed covers. The reference number of the letter and the title of the assignment should be superscribed on the envelope containing the proposal.

The short-listed agencies are:

1. Academy of Management Studies

2. AFC India Ltd.

3. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD)

4. MAPCON Limited

5. Datamation Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

6. Chrome Data Analytics & Media

7. Transnational Altemate Learning for Emancipation and Empowerment through Multimedia (TALEEM)

S. GFK Mode Pvt. Ltd.

9. Development & Research Services Pvt. Ltd.

10. Nielsen (India) hrt. Ltd.

I l.  Sigma Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

12. Ipsos Research Pvt. Limited.

13. Sreejak Media Pvt. Ltd.

14. IMRB Intemational

15. Kadence Research lndia Pvt Ltd.

16. Mott McDonald Pvt. Ltd.

17. Operations Research Group Pvt. Ltd.

18. KPMG, Building No. 10

19. McKinsey & Company

20. Quality Council of India

The schemes include:

Broadcasting Sector

Prasar Bharati

a)  Grant in aid to Prasar Bharati

b) Grant in aid to Prasar Bharati for Kisan Channel

Film Sector

i)  Infrastructure Development Programme relating to Film Sector

a)  Upgradation, modernisation and expansion of CBFC and certification process

b)  Upgradation ofSiri Fort Complex

c)   Upgradation of building infrastructure of Films Division

d)  Grant-in-Aid to FTII - U pgradation and Modernisation of FTll

e)   Infrastructure development in SRFTI

ii)  Development Communication & Dissemination of Filmic Content a)  Promotion  of Indian  cinema  through film festivals and film markets in India and abroad

b)  Production of films and documentaries in various Indian languages

c)   Webcasting of Film Archives

d)  Acquisition of archival films and film material

iii)  National Film Heritage Mission 

iv)  Setting up a Centre of Excellence for Animation, Gaming and VFX (NCoE)

Information Sector

i)   Media Infrastructure Development Programme

a)   Revamping & Restructuring of DA VP

b)  Modernisation of PIB

c)   Opening up ofNew Regional Centers ofiiMC

d)   Revitalization, upgradation and modernization of Publications Division and Employment News

e)   National Centre of Photography and Special Drive for North Eastern States

f)   Strengthening of RNT Headquarters

ii) Development Communication & Information Dissemination

a)   People's Empowerment through Development Communication (Conception and Dissemination)

b)  Media Outreach Programme and Publicity for Special Events

c)   Direct Contact Programme by Directorate of Field Publicity

d)   Live Arts and Culture

e)   Social Media Platform

Also read: Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes in information, broadcasting and films

 

related stories
copyright office  |  07 Jul 2017

Indian music industry sets up PDL, a new association for telco licensing

MUMBAI: There's change afoot in the Indian music industry. Quietly and almost unnoticed, a new organization has cropped up to licence and collect fees from the various telcos and streaming services.

ib ministry  |  30 Jun 2017

NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed charge as Secretary in the Information & Broadcasting Ministry on transfer of Ajay Mittal, IAS.

Prior to his appointment, Sinha was Secretary in the Culture Ministry.

ib ministry  |  19 Jun 2017

Music reality show to commence this weekend, as first of DD auctioned slots

NEW DELHI: Just over six months since Doordarshan declared the results of the prime time auctions for DD National in December last year, the first of these programmes is finally all set to go on air: the unique mustic reality show ‘Suron ka Eklavya’ will commence telecast on 24 June and will be

explore RNMbiz

regulators

music

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group