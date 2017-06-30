RadioandMusic
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal
NK Sinha | Ajay Mittal | Information & Broadcasting Ministry |

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed charge as Secretary in the Information & Broadcasting Ministry on transfer of Ajay Mittal, IAS.

Prior to his appointment, Sinha was Secretary in the Culture Ministry.

During a career span of more than 35 years, Sinha has held various field postings and has worked from grassroots to the higher levels of governance in both State and Central Governments. Prior to being Secretary, Culture, Sinha served as Principal Secretary, Information Technology Department, Bihar. He has served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

He has taken many lectures and participated in innumerable workshops, symposiums and public functions to connect with experts, stakeholders and general public to explain them government schemes, elicit their response on various government policies and social issues. He has travelled widely within the country as well as abroad and has been part of many government delegations during national and international meetings, negotiations and events as a senior member.

Sinha is an M.E (Electrical) from IISc, Bengaluru. He also has an MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia and is a fellow of Institution of Engineers (India).

