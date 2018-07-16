RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Jul 2018
regulators
News
A R Rahman and Ilayaraja become members of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)
Events
Event Management | 12 Jun 2018

PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was once again a resounding success. Celebrating 18 consecutive years, PALM Expo, India continues to exemplify the unrivalled energy of the global pro sound and light industry. This year’s edition...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Ilayaraja | A R Rahman | Javed Akhtar | IPRS | Vidyasagar |

MUMBAI: Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the only government-authorized organization that safeguards, defends and collects royalties on behalf of performers/artists/music directors. The already 4000 members IPRS's list got an upgrade, with two of the biggest stalwarts of Indian Music industry A R Rahman and Ilayraja becoming a part of it.

Last week, over 100 members of this esteemed organization met in Chennai and among the attendees were legends like A R Rahman and Ilayaraja. The announcement was made by IPRS Chairman Javed Akhtar in Chennai last week.

As his own contribution to safeguarding the rights of authors and musicians of his songs, A R Rahman has always been stringent, before parting ways with rights on his music. In case of any deal to be made, it turns out to be an expensive affair for the music labels, so that the authors and publishers get their due from the respective label.

This is the first time that the organization has gone beyond Mumbai and is on a plan to localize by setting up local governing bodies in every region.

In an endeavor to give justice to the original authors and publishers of music, this four-decade-old organization has distributed over 13 crores to the members, earlier this year.

The organization has their registered office in Mumbai and offices in 12 cities, which are now re-registered under the Copyright Act.

related stories
copyright office  |  11 Jul 2018

PDL's management welcomes WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: And now it’s the turn of the digital music licensing firm - the Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL) - to sound out its support to the Indian government’s ratification of the progressive WIPO Internet agreements, namely the WIPO Copyright Treaty (WCT) and WIPO Performances and Phonograms T

copyright office  |  06 Jul 2018

PPL welcomes Indian Government's decision to approve accession to WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) representing over 270 Indian Music Labels for Public Performance and Radio Broadcast licensing of its members' repertoire, has wholeheartedly welcomed the Indian Government’s decision to accede to the progressive WIPO Internet treaties namely WCT (W

copyright office  |  05 Jul 2018

IMI and IFPI applaud Union Cabinet's decision on WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry recommendation to access to the WIPO Copyright Treaty and WIPO Performers and Phonograms Treaty which extends the coverage of copyrigh

explore RNMbiz

regulators

year ender

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group