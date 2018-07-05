IMI and IFPI applaud Union Cabinet's decision on WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry recommendation to access to the WIPO Copyright Treaty and WIPO Performers and Phonograms Treaty which extends the coverage of copyright to the internet and digital environment. This has been a long-standing demand of the copyright industries that rely on commercialization of IP.

Commenting on this landmark decision, IFPI CEO Frances Moore said, “IFPI welcomes this move from the Indian Government. Accession to the WIPO Internet Treaties is excellent news for the protection of Indian music - within India and globally.”

IMI chairman Shridhar Subramaniam stated, “This move from the government of India is a huge victory for all Indian IPR owners. The provisions to protect copyright in the digital environment was much needed. This would enable growth for Indian IP by instilling confidence and spur investments and growth in the Creative Industries.”

IMI president & CEO Blaise Fernandes said, “Kudos to the DIPP for implementing this landmark decision, this will ensure additional investments in content creation in India as content from India will now be protected globally and monetization of Indian content will get a further boost in the global markets.”