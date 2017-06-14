RadioandMusic
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO
Blaise Fernandes | Indian music industry | Vijay Lazarus |

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like a colossus for decades, went out of the doors of the Indian Music Industry (IMI) for the last time. And the corner office at the industry association lay vacant until 1 June 2017 when in stepped Blaise Fernandes – an entertainment industry veteran - as president & CEO.

Fernandes was earlier the senior vice president at Edelweiss Financial Services, and prior to that he worked with the lobby pressure group Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations. Both the stints were for a short durations. However, his experience with the entertainment industry covers decades with Warner Bros. Entertainment Group, Suvarna Films India, and Walt Disney Consumer Products - Master Licensee Famous Communications.

We couldn't get through Fernandes at the time of filing this article.

