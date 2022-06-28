Chingari powered by $GARI and BIG FM join hands to offer users an immersive audio-video experience

MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a partnership with one of India's leading radio stations, BIG FM. The partnership will give Chingari users’ access to BIG FM's short video content.

Through this tie-up, BIG FM will be looking at expanding its reach to millions of Chingari users and making its shows and programming available across varied groups. Chingari, on the other hand, has been striving to deliver immersive, engaging features to its creators and users. This is another step by the popular short-format app to offer unique and differentiated content. The addition of BIG FM Content to Chingari’s ever expanding content portfolio will add to the app’s entertainment quotient and will help in increasing time-spends on the app.

Chingari users who aspire to be a successful RJ can also follow their favorite RJs on Chingari and learn from the very best. The RJs of BIG FM have made a mark for themselves through their unique style. By following them, the users will be able to pick up some of the interesting nuances and better their craft.

Adding on, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “BIG FM RJs have a huge influence over their listeners and fans across the country. With their friendly, easy-going approach, the RJs have become a comfort companion for all listeners. Inspired by these professionals, young adults undoubtedly want to explore the other side of the mic by becoming a jockey. We are happy to partner with Chingari, which has recognised our engaging content and has given our RJs a platform to build a deeper connection with their followers.”

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, stated, "At Chingari, we prioritize customer satisfaction above everything else. Consistently, we've endeavored to provide our consumers with innovative features that provide a completely immersive experience. This partnership with BIG FM brings an abundance of content from one of the most popular radio stations in India. In the future too, Chingari intends to continue adding more engaging features keeping our consumer’s requirements in mind.’’

BIG FM's primary frequency is 92.7 MHz. It is a subsidiary of Reliance Broadcast Ltd., with 58 stations reaching approximately 1.9K towns and 1.2 lakh villages. It is accessible to more than 34 crore Indians nationwide. BIG FM is well-known for its distinctive and thought-provoking content, as well as its timeless music, and is a pioneer in storytelling, with shows like Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor and Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra.

Chingari is a unique and entertaining social app that allows users to create and share entertaining videos. You can create original videos, dance to your favourite songs, experiment with humorous and exciting augmented reality filters, and lip-sync to your favourite songs and dialogues. Chingari's incredibly sleek and user-friendly interface allows users to explore their favourite content at their fingertips and earn* $GARI Tokens for the same. It has forged tie-ups with all the popular music labels and the creators have a vast music library to choose from. Chingari has already made a name for itself as the first app to introduce $GARI Tokens and a $GARI earning (mining) program, thereby boosting the creator's economy.

Chingari had recently introduced Audio Rooms. This feature enables users to create audio-based rooms. Yet another great feature by the app for Chingari users aspiring to be RJs, as they can start their own audio room and practice their jockeying skills by keeping their audiences engaged and entertained. The addition of BIG FM programming will also help strengthen audio-based content for Chingari.