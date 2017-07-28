RadioandMusic
Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many
Programming | Big FM | Kishore Kumar | Kishore Unlimited | Birth anniversary |

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in the hearts of people even today, will be remembered once again on 4 August, his birth anniversary.

Big FM will be celebrating this day for a week with Kishore Unlimited, a special one week dedicated to Kumar.

The program will begin from 31 July till his birth anniversary i.e 4 August. In the morning show, contemporary bands like Sanam will be invited to the studio to sing the unplugged version of Kumar songs. The afternoon show will have an Antakshari round with two players, along with various other games. Evenings will get musical in a special way.

“Amongst the retro stations, Kishore remains one of the favourite singers of all. So we are going to celebrate it in a big way. Having rights to all his concerts, we will take our listeners on his concerts through the radio. A feel of a live concert will be created on-air,” said Big FM national programming head Atul Razdan.

Well a concert on the radio, this is way too exciting. But getting a concert feel on the radio is a tedious task, how will it be executed? “Well, our RJ’s Rani and Dilipp will be the host of the concert narrating things like Kumar is now coming on the stage, talking to the musicians at the backstage and more. Also, a red carpet feel will be given by new age singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Sudesh Bhosle coming to the studio and expressing how they feel about being on a Kishore Kumar concert,” he added.

The Big FM team is also trying to connect with Kumar’s family members to know more about him. This exclusive segment will be a part of the evening show.

“Our purpose is to create a theatre of minds in the listeners. We have started promoting it and the response has been amazing. This will be one of the biggest things on the digital platform,” ended Razdan.

