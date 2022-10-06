RED FM’s campaign “Stree-Rickshaw” empowers female E-Rickshaw driver

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced “Stree-Rickshaw” an on-air campaign to enlighten listeners about the perseverance of a rare female e-rickshaw driver; Chanchal Sharma, a single mother who drives on the roads of Noida with her one year old kid wrapped around her.

In conversation with RJ Rohan and RJ Kisna on their show, DL935, she spoke about her ongoing hardships. She talked about her decision to become an e-rickshaw driver after being separated from her husband and living with her mother in a one-room house. She has nowhere to leave her son while she goes to earn a living to raise him well, which is why she straps him around herself while driving on the streets of Noida.

Since the majority of her everyday income goes into paying the rent for the battery-operated vehicle, Red FM’s campaign “Stree Rickshaw” assisted her in securing her own vehicle. In a quintessential Red FM manner, the E-Rickshaw was decorated and gifted to Chanchal Sharma and the most livelist day of her life was celebrated with some dancing with the entire Red FM team.

Heartiest congratulations to Pankaj Bhatia and Ajay Chawla of the NGO Khushi Ek Ehsaas for donating the E-Rickshaw to Chanchal Sharma.

Reflecting on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “For a brand like Red FM that conscientiously works for common people, we were determined to champion the cause of Chanchal Sharma driving through the streets of Noida. She has limited resources and the laborious task of raising a one-year-old as a single parent. With our latest campaign Stree Rickshaw, Red FM salutes her indomitable courage. The campaign secures her own E-Rickshaw, which allows her to save the hefty part of her income that otherwise goes in paying the rent. Although, she has empowered herself and inspired so many; with our humble efforts we are celebrating this 27 year old rare female driver who has fought against all odds and made space for herself in a male-dominated profession. I would also like to commend the spirit of NGO Khushi Ek Ehsaas who’ve become a beacon of hope and humanity. We need more people with bigger hearts!”