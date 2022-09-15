Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, announces its all-new show titled ‘Dream Homes’ that marks the digital debut ofIndian film producer and interior designer, Gauri Khan, as a host. Presented by Kurlon & powered by Bonito Design & ACE group, the show will present six episodes where Gauri Khan will take the viewers through the space makeover journeys of some of the most popular B-town celebrities’ homes. Dream Homeswill not only bring the latest home décor trends and hacks but will also reveal the behind the scene madness of revamping the spaces for some of Bollywood’s most successful, and creative minds. Mirchi is all set to drop the first episode on 16thSeptember, exclusively on its YouTube channel - Mirchi Plus, Mirchi Plus Mobile App and Colors Infinity.

Fueled with elegance, flair, and Gauri Khan’s ingenuity in home décor and styling, Dream Homes showcases an extravagant transformation of spaces inside the homes of Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Malaika Arora. From discovering the best-suited aesthetics in line with her guests’ choices to sharing her knowledge on home styling and execution, Gauri will delve deep into the nuances of interior design. Amidst her candid conversations with the celebs, Gauri will be seen bringing the vision of the celebs for their spaces to life alongside giving a sneak peek into her sensibilities when it comes to redoing spaces. Mirchi will be releasing six episodes for the season and take the audience through the entire decor process for each celebrity home. The series promises a treat for the viewers as they get to know more about their favorite celebrities’ tastes, homes, and so much more!

Expressing her excitement about the show launch, Gauri Khan, Founder, Gauri Khan Designs, said, “I am constantly exploring and expanding my horizons in the field of interior design through many associations and collaborations. What excited me about this project is how beautifully the show captures the process of space makeovers and design. Designing and bringing ideas to life has been a lifelong passion, so, when Mirchi approached me with the concept of Dream Homes, I was very excited, and I am thrilled how it’s turned out. Also, I will be turning host for the first time with the show, which is something completely new to me and I am looking forward to it all”.

Announcing this unique show, Preeti Nihalani, COO, Mirchi,said, “At Mirchi, we are always on the lookout to create fresh and unique content for our audiences, bringing the best of entertainment to them. With the launch of our show ‘Dream Homes’, we are excited to expand and diversify our content library with the first-ever home décor and styling show by Mirchi. And we are certain that we couldn’t have found a better fit for the show other than the inspiring and versatile Gauri Khan. Bringing to our discerning consumers a sneak peek into the homes of Bollywood’s beloved, the actual process of transforming their space and a whole lot of spice.”

Commenting on the association, Jyoti Pradhan, CEO, Kur-lon, said,”60 years ago, Kurl-On started its momentous journey by creating mattresses made for India, by India. Our goal was simple - help every Indian sleep healthy. Today, decades later, we are pioneering not just comfortable mattresses but also complete home furnishing solutions. Our vision is to help every Indian achieve ultimate comfort at home, with the best products and furniture in the market. And so, this collaboration and sponsorship with Dream Homes was the perfect partnership for us! Through Gauri Khan's expertise in interior design, and our expertise in creating home furnishing solutions for all needs and preferences, we believe this show is a holistic display of everything we can achieve! We look forward to many more such collaborations and give India a glimpse of all that Kurl-On's future plans have to offer for their homes."

Creative, Brand and Talent partner of the show, Tanaaz Bhatia, CEO and Founder of Bottomline Media Pvt Ltd., said, “Dream homes is an unprecedented home decor show. Working on the creative curation on inclusion of brands and bringing together such renowned personalities, each with their own distinctive styles, was truly an exceptional journey. And working with Gauri's vision for interiors to create a perfect abode for each one of them and to finally see it all coming together was a great experience.”

To catch new episodes of Dream Homes with Gauri Khanreleasing every Friday, subscribe to Mirchi Plus YT Channel or download Mirchi Plus mobile app NOW!

Click on the link to download Mirchi Plus app - https://mirchi.onelink.me/NETn/auql3nuk

Moreover, the audiences can also catch the show on Colors Infinity SD & HD, 2nd October onwards, every Sunday at 9 PM

For more updates follow: MirchiPlus on Instagram and Facebook

Or scan this QR code: