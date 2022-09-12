Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its campaign for Livpure, a water purifier brand – For LivpureSmart, Mirchi created a unique solution that created awareness for its proposition that provides a smart deal for bachelors and homeowners across the country to eliminate daily hassles in arranging drinking water. In order to raise awareness around Livpure's ROs that are available at the lowest reasonable cost, Mirchi on-boarded its greatest prankster of all time, RJ Naved for the video campaign. In the campaign, RJ Naved who is known and loved for his pranks is trying to convince people to make a smart choice by opting for a Livpure RO.

The three-minute video which was shot at Vasant Square Mall in Delhi amplifies Livpure’s smart deal of getting RO installations at an absolute low/ minimal cost. The video showcases RJ Naved’s candid interaction with three different target groups a bachelor, a mother, and a middle-aged man all dismissing RJ Naved’s ‘smart deal’ of getting an RO at a minimal cost. Towards the end of the video, RJ Naved expresses disappointment as netizens feel that he is pulling a prank on them. RJ Naved shares that he only intends to help people by making a smart choice for them to use the Smart RO option that Livpure Smart provides. The video garnered over a hundred thousand impressions on social media. That’s not all! Mirchi also promoted Livpure’s smart deal through their shoutouts on-air.

Commenting on this campaign, Preeti Nihalani, Chief Operation Officer, ENIL, Mirchi, said, “At Mirchi, we craftcustomized solutions for brands across verticals. Our expertise lies in tailoring and executing unique/ quirky/ out-of-the-box ideas by leveraging our digital/social inventory. For Livpure, we integrated short format engaging content that captures the brand’s messaging and objective. The video provides an interesting take on how RJ Naved is mistaken to be pranking people whereas he is trying to generate awareness amongst the public about a product service that seems too good to be true. We are glad to have partnered with Livpure for this activity, and hope that the consumers enjoyed the video.”

Commenting on this campaign, Deepak Gupta, VP, Subscription Business, Livpure Smart, said, “Water is a basic need and at Livpure, our endeavor has always been to provide smart and feasible water solutions to our customers. After getting tremendous success and acceptance in metros, Livpure’s Water as a Service offering is now available in 50 cities. With this campaign, we aim to reach out to a wider set of audience and make them aware about the offerings in an interactive and engaging manner, therefore enabling access to safe and affordable water solutions. Known for its engaging and quirky content, Mirchi is one of the leading and most popular radio stations in the country making them an ideal partner for the collaboration.”

Click on the link below to watch RJ Naved’s video –

Stay tuned to @mirchiplus for more updates.