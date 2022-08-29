RadioandMusic
| 30 Aug 2022
Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new crimeaudio series, ‘India’s Most Wanted’, exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App. The audio series, which is hosted by Indian television producer and director, Suhaib Ilyasi - a pioneer of crime shows on TV - is a spin-off of his 90s crime TV show.

With his unique voice and iconic narration style, Suhaib Ilyasidelves deep and provides an analysis of the nation’s 10 enthralling crime stories for Mirchi Plus listeners. Each 30-40-minute episode takes the listeners through a different heinous crime story. The series brings a diverse set of stories set from different parts of India centered around mass killings, kidnapping, and scandalous high-profile murders, among others. The combination of Suhaib Ilyasi’s gripping storytelling skills and the turn of events in the stories are sure to keep the listeners engrossed throughout. Furthermore, each episode has Mirchi’soriginal background score, thus creating an immersive listening experience for the users.

Commenting on the show’s launch, Indira Rangarajan, National Content Director, ENIL, Mirchi, “We are delighted to witness a positive response from the audiences with the launch of each audio content. Our first celebrity marquee audio show 1000 Crore Ki Laash has been a huge success. In line with Mirchi’s aim of making Mirchi Plus ‘kahaniyon ka asli adda’,we have launched our latest true-crime audio story - India’s Most Wanted. Narrated in Suhaib Ilyasi’s quintessential voice, the series is sure to treat the users with a thrilling crime genre. We hope to continue to bring in multiple genres of audio entertainment for our listeners.”

Catch the episodes of India’s Most Wanted only on the Mirchi Plus App.

