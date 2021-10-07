104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of love and romance. Staying true to their promise of Ishq-ifying the world, the radio network launches the on-air and digital show Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Adding a whole lot of emotion to these original love stories will be the multitalented actor, singer and host, Aparshakti Khurana. The station will be launching 24 stories on radio and 6 digital episodes over the next two months starting October 11th.

This unique series will see the actor take listeners through a rollercoaster of emotions exploring heartbreaks, puppy love, eternal love and second chances amongst others. By unfurling these different shades of love, each of these sweet love stories will surely touch the audience’s hearts.

Speaking about the initiative, Rahul Kumar Shaw - CEO, Television & Radio (104.8 Ishq FM) - TV Today Network, said “We are excited to have launched a new celebrity led content initiative on 104.8 Ishq FM for this festive season. This is the first of the many such initiatives lined up in the coming months. I and the radio team are hopeful that our listeners will love our content offerings and will regularly be in Ishq with our brand.”

Speaking about the newest offering, Rajat Uppal, National Marketing & Programming Head, 104.8 Ishq FM, said, “104.8 Ishq FM has always believed in pushing the envelope towards providing new and engaging content for its audiences. Ensuring content that adds to the ethos of our network, Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi looks to enhance the level of connect with our audience through this unique storytelling format on-air and on digital. With such content offerings we will continue to own the space of love & romance”

Elaborating on the show, Aparshakti Khurana said, “It’s a ghar waapsi for me as I am back on radio after almost 6 years, but jokes apart it’s such a special feeling to enter the same studio again. I’m really looking forward to voice these stories for the radio listeners.”

Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi is a two month long initiative which will run daily on Ishq FM across Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. For more details, tune in and follow Ishq FM’s digital handles.