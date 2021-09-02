Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovative services for their listeners and brands alike. The radio network has been undertaking remarkable steps in its transformational journey towards becoming a comprehensive audio entertainment entity. Making significant investments in building a state-of-the-art audio ideation and production entity, they had launched the Centre of Excellence in 2018 which has been working relentlessly towards facilitating complete audio content creation and audio branding solutions to various stakeholders. Adding another feather to their cap, they have recently partnered with leading audio streaming platform Spotify, extending their expertise to produce creatives for their clients.

The COE team till date has delivered immensely successful projects for their brands, with the sole purpose to enhance brand presence, create top-of-mind recall, engage the audience, and re-design the world with sound. The vertical comprises of a dedicated highly specialised and trained team of copywriters, producers, singers, music directors and voice over artists across the country. Being a centralized creative hub, they deliver exceptional spots, jingles and audio branding solutions across touchpoints. This has catapulted the brand’s reputation towards that of a spearheading platform agnostic audio entertainment company. Through the association with Spotify, they are further exploring their competencies taking it a notch higher, reaffirming COE’s expertise in the field of audio creation.

Commenting on the same Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “At BIG FM, our aim of putting together a highly skilled team was to create incremental value for our different stakeholders. COE is highly proficient in ideation and production of diverse audio formats ensuring efficient delivery meeting an array of unique requirements. We are glad that their strengths are being recognized and leveraged by entities beyond the BIG FM universe. Through the partnership with Spotify, we are further extending COE’s expertise and offerings to the repertoire of their client requirements. We look forward to working with their team and presenting distinctive and varied solutions that will keep the audiences and clients engaged.”

This first of its kind COE vertical has been instrumental in setting new benchmarks of quality and offerings in the audio space. No other player has such a huge team of creative talents working cohesively from a hub producing audio solutions for the entire nation. Within a short span of 3 years, COE has done more than 1.5 Lac creatives. Catering in 18 languages including Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu , Assamese, Khasi, Tulu, Malayalam, Kashmiri, Bengali besides Hindi and English, COE shows the power of radio via its offerings. As the envelope of audio expands, COE has expanded its offerings from radio production to podcast content, to smart speaker solutions and is ready to take challenges in the space of audio books also. COE is firm to make a difference in audio industry & carve a niche for themselves and is striving towards the same.