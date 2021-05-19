Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio City Indie - to promote the Indie music genre and artists. Radio City is the first radio network to have provided a platform to promote independent music and artists with Radio City Freedom Awards. Taking ahead this legacy, the YouTube channel is an a digital extension of Radio City’s web radio station, Radio City Freedom - a platform that honors independent music 24x7. Shalmali, one of the brightest singing talents that our country has, launched Radio City Indie channel, and is also the ‘Artist Of The Month’.

One of the highlighted properties on the YouTube channel will be the show ‘Artist Of The Month’ where every month an existing or new artist/band will be identified, and their latest album will be promoted throughout the month. The artist will be featured not just on the YouTube channel but will find their way to Radio City’s social media and on-air platforms. This month, the channel will be launched by Bollywood and pop singer Shalmali, who recently released her album, ‘2X Side A’. The album focuses on her feelings around social media validation, artistic freedom, love, and heartbreak and much more. Radio City would be broadcasting Shalmali’s exclusive interview, trivia on both radio and social media handles. The interview will be uploaded on Radio City Indie’s YouTube Channel and will be promoted on social media and will also be featured on Radio City Freedom – online radio station along with the songs of the new album.

Sharing her thoughts, Ms. Rachna Kanwar, COO, Digital Media, Radio City & Mid-day said, “Today, the Indie Music space is bustling with excitement and our Indian artists are getting recognition and accolades all over the world. We at Radio City have been associated with Indie Music since 2012 when we launched our first Web Radio station called Radio City Freedom. The following year we launched Radio City Freedom Awards, the biggest platform in India celebrating and recognizing Indie musicians from across the country in all languages, we have introduced Freedom Hits on our morning show on Radio and a dedicated Freedom Hour every week. Now, we are taking another step and launching a full-time YouTube channel and a platform for Indie artists called, ‘Artist Of The Month’. We are certain that Radio City Indie YouTube channel will pave way towards presenting path breaking indie music and content.”

Sharing her excitement, Ms. Shalmali said, “It is always a pleasure to associate with Radio City. It makes me happy to see that Radio City has been entertaining people during the lockdown and has not let the ball drop despite these challenging times. I’m also excited that Radio City will be launching Radio City Indie YouTube channel with my new album ‘2X Side A’ and also be the ‘Artist Of The Month’ . This album is very close to my heart and I am glad to share it with my fans. Hope this album brings joy and adds that needed sparkle in everyone’s daily lives.”

Through their channel, the radio station aims to bring the Indie music genre closer to its music-loving audience. The channel will have various shows that would focus on Indie artist/band interviews, live performances, and other art forms like poetry and storytelling. Some of these shows include, ‘Indie Exchange’, an interactive video series where Indie artists come together and share their thoughts on the Indie music genre in India, ‘Free Verse Session’, a show dedicated to spoken word artists, poets, and storytellers, along with other Radio City properties like ‘Best of RCFA’ and ‘City Gig’.

On social media, Radio City is promoting the Radio City Indie YouTube channel through social media posts and stories on platforms like Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. The channel recently held a giveaway contest on Facebook for the channel launch garnered 450+ comments & 140+ shares.

Watch the interview of Shalmali and subscribe to Radio City Youtube Indie for exclusive content and interviews of your favourite indie artists.