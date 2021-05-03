BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thought-led campaigns and properties that help bring about a positive change in society. Known to always keep their listeners at core of all their offerings, the radio network understands how the current national crisis can take a toll on one's mental and emotional well-being. With the entire country reeling under the dire consequences of the pandemic with isolation and social distancing being the strict norm, BIG FM takes its listeners-first ethos further with its latest initiative – #BIGHUG. Spreading smiles and being a comfort companion to the covid affected individuals and families through the digital space, the property will see BIG RJs engage in a live session from Monday – Saturday at 5:30 pm for 30 mins.

There is no denying that India is currently battling one of the most severe phase of the pandemic. In such times when we are engulfed with heart breaking stories from all around the country, it is imperative to extend support for those impacted. A simple gesture like a hug from a companion can bring a smile & spread positivity in these difficult times. Through this initiative, BIG FM aims to give all those affected by the current crisis a big warm virtual hug. For the next one month, different BIG RJs like RJ Khurafati Nitin, RJ Aabhimanyu, RJ Sangram, RJ Rani, RJ Juhie and many others will become virtual companions of the listeners as they engage in a live session on the radio network’s Facebook page offering a friendly shoulder, interacting and spending time with covid impacted individuals. Each RJ through their unique individual skill set, be it uplifting conversations, singing, music, poetry or storytelling will be helping listeners to forget their worries, boredom and loneliness for some time and spread much-needed cheer.

That’s not all! These live sessions will also see RJs interacting with renowned celebrities such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Divya Dutta and many others who will candidly share their experience and ways in which they are dealing with isolation and social distancing.

Speaking on the initiative, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “The last few months have been extremely challenging for us as we battle with the second wave of the crisis. In such times, it is important to look out for the mental and emotional well-being of ourselves and the people around us. At BIG FM, we have always endeavoured to foster positivity through all our initiatives, which is also the need of the hour now more than ever. In these trying times, we wanted to reach out to our listeners and let them know that we will always be there for them. We are glad to have curated an initiative that aims to foster togetherness and bring a smile on the faces of our listeners.”

The #BIGHUG initiative is being extensively promoted across BIG FM’s vast network of 58 stations on-air and across the brand’s digital and social media platforms. It is also being amplified across the social media handles of the celebrities who are part of the live sessions along with the RJ’s pages. To further magnify the reach of the campaign, the radio network has also created a video with its BIG RJs reiterating the need and importance of reaching out to your loved ones through virtual hugs during these times.