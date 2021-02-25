RadioandMusic
RNM
| 26 Feb 2021
radio
News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | music | Songs | radio | Nisha Narayanan |

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announced their new IP, ‘Raagistaan - Desert Diaries’, a celebration of Rajasthani folk music and culture. This one-of-its-kind online show will feature internationally renowned folk fusion artists from Rajasthan.

RED FM intends to celebrate folk music and bring the best of Indian folk scene to its listeners. The show will have the musical performances with candid conversations by the musicians. Some of the distinguished artists like Dapu Khan, Indira Dhawshi, Sartaj & Sarvar Khan, Nathoolal Solanki, Swaroop Khan and Kutle Khan will be seen in Raagistaan - Desert Diaries.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM said, “Rajasthani folk music has a history so deep that one can’t do it justice by mentioning it in a few words. We are truly delighted to bring to you our new IP, 'Raagistaan Desert Diaries' a travelogue. It is an attempt to celebrate folk music and appreciate the melodies of Rajasthan. Red FM, strategically and as a conscious effort, has been focusing on creating regional content and making efforts to bring it to the center stage and not limit it only to a particular region. We aim to bring forward cultural inclusion in our music and embrace the cultural diversity.”

The show goes live on RED FM’s social media platforms from 15th-20th March, 2021 at 10 AM. Enjoy the best of Indian folk music from the land of sand dunes & folk tunes!

related stories
music services  |  25 Feb 2021

NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland says

music services  |  23 Feb 2021

NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. It has been subject to limited communication and has escaped from the Government narrative for nearly 12 months.

music services  |  22 Feb 2021

NDML & NTIA policy holders receive initial settlement offers from Hiscox insurance

MUMBAI: NDML, the leading late night leisure broker in the UK is pleased to confirm that it has now received the first offer of settlement for its late night leisure clients involved in the FCA test case.  NDML also confirmed that in its joint campaign working with the Night Time Industries Asso

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group