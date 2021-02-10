RadioandMusic
BIG FM launches season two of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' with Sadhguru
MUMBAI: Radio network BIG FM has launched the second season of the audio entertainment show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, with spiritual leader Sadhguru.

The show, which is in collaboration with Isha Foundation, will guide listeners on a host of topics such as relationships, work and success, spirituality, leadership and mental well-being amongst others.

"Through the show, we will focus on topics that are important for the youth -- career, love, relationship, health, and fitness. We will aim to address all of that. There is also a significant segment today in the world amongst the youth who are interested in spiritual process, mysticism, wanting to know what is beyond. We will do our best to see that we touch their lives in some way in the brief period of time that we have," Sadhguru said,

The previous season was hosted by popular Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. It0 brought forth relevant social topics and sparked positive conversations.

The daily show will start with Sadhguru's quote, a monologue that will inspire audiences to see the silver lining in every situation. This will be followed by engaging conversations between him and Shankaran Pilai, a fictional character that features in many of his discourses.

Add to that, the spiritual guru will shed light on a range of topics that will see his vision show us the way to a better life.

Commenting on the show, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM said: "With season 2, we are elated to bring something new for our listeners once again with our collaboration with Isha Foundation, and none other than Sadhguruji at the helm. In these trying times, we believe it is important to discuss issues which concern all age groups, and with an eminent philosopher like Sadhguru ji as our guiding light, we are certain that this season too will leave a lasting impact on our listeners."

(Source: IANS)

