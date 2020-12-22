BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded for introducing initiatives that build a better tomorrow, is once again joining hands with IDFC FIRST Bank for their campaign ‘TreePublic 2.0’. The cause which received huge support last year, throws light on the importance of tree plantation, by encouraging and enabling everyone to make a difference. This year, the radio network raises the bar as it focuses on instilling the ‘Environment First’ ideology among its listeners and IDFC FIRST Bank patrons across the country. As part of the collaboration, IDFC FIRST Bank pledges to plant a sapling for every new Savings Account opened, helping listeners watch their sapling grow in parallel to their wealth.

Last year, the campaign received an overwhelming response where IDFC FIRST Bank & BIG FM visited several schools across the country and motivated around 15000+ young minds to talk about the importance of saving the environment. Each student was provided with a ‘seed pencil’ which could be planted in a pot and the campaign resulted in 78546 trees being planted at the Ramtek Taluka, Maharashtra. The project generated 6,987 workdays of employment primarily for female workers on the reserve and contributed to 1.57 mn kg of carbon sequestration per year.

Owing to the pandemic, the world has been through a difficult year and it is imperative that we put nature first with everything that we do now. The planet is recovering and so are we, but the first step towards the ‘new normalcy’ should be to keep others and nature first. The initiative aims to enlighten, educate and empower people as well as encourage them to plant more trees for a better future. Backed by their ideology of ‘Always you First’, IDFC FIRST Bank will drive this initiative to not only ensure the growing wealth of its customers by giving them up to 7% returns on savings account but also promote the betterment of the environment. The two brands have also joined hands with GrowTrees.com who will be coming forward to ensure the success of the plantation.

Speaking about the cause and collaboration, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM commented, “This has been a challenging year for all of us, the pandemic has impacted millions of lives and the environment. Using our platform and its extended reach to make a difference has been one of most revered honours. We understand the importance of keeping our environment clean and green, and therefore pledge our support to the ‘TreePublic 2.0’ campaign. We are glad to collaborate with IDFC FIRST Bank once again for this initiative. We aim to raise the bar of awareness across but also add further insight and value by encouraging society to do their bit.”

Adding to this, Mr. Amit Kumar, Head – Retail Liabilities, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “At IDFC FIRST Bank, we have always believed in keeping customers at the core of all our initiatives and also taking significant steps towards preserving our environment. Commemorating the second anniversary of IDFC FIRST Bank, we are delighted for our campaign ‘TreePublic 2.0’ initiative in partnership with BIG FM. Through this collaboration, we are encouraging people to plant a tree for every Savings Account opened from December 18, 2020, to January 26, 2021. Customers now not only have the chance to grow their wealth with 7% interest per annum on their savings account but would also be able to contribute to a better and greener tomorrow for future generations. Last year, we planted 70,000 trees through this initiative. This year, we pledge to plant over 1,00,000 trees under ‘Treepublic 2.0.”

Since during the lockdown, facemasks have become a necessity, BIG FM and IDFC FIRST Bank will also be distributing India’s first ever Bio-Degradable masks. Another special feature of Treepublic 2.0 will be the ‘Environment First Heroes’ where stories of those individuals who have contributed to the environment during the lockdown period will be brought forth. IDFC FIRST Bank and BIG FM will be honoring them and felicitating them for their efforts.

The ‘TreePublic’ initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank is in alignment with their motto of 'Always You First'.

Through its Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes, the bank works towards creating a positive change in the spheres of Education, Livelihood, Women Empowerment and Health & Sanitation. It has also launched Karma First Donation Programme, that offers the customers an opportunity to do social good, as a part of their banking experience.

The initiative also further reinstates BIG FM’s objective of spearheading purpose-led initiatives. With the onus to inform, educate and entertain, BIG FM continues to exemplify credibility, authenticity and purpose in each of its efforts.