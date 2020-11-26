BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impactful initiatives to drive positive change in the society, recently concluded its purpose-driven campaign ‘Together Against Cancer’ by raising a donation of over INR 13 lakh from across the country. The month-long campaign in association with Indian Cancer Society was spearheaded by BIG RJ Abhilash from Mumbai. The campaign culminated on a resoundingly successful note by garnering an incredible reach digitally and across social media platforms of the brand. The initiative was aimed at raising actionable awareness and funds for those fighting against cancer during the on-going pandemic.

Cognizant of the fact that the current year has been extremely testing for everyone, but more so for those battling the dreadful disease as financial aid and timely treatment has posed a challenge. In order to help families of the ones who are facing the troubles owing to the pandemic, BIG FM in association with Indian Cancer Society had launched the initiative. Led by RJ Abhilash, it received strong support from other BIG RJs from across the country like RJ Jassi from Delhi, RJ Pradeepa from Bangalore, RJ Grace from Hyderabad, RJ Aaliya from Guwahati, RJ Shaina from Kanpur, RJ Nilanjan from Kolkata among others. Each RJ championed the cause from their respective regions and helped in raising funds while encouraging everyone to do their bit for the cause.

Taking its endeavour of raising funds for the campaign a notch higher, BIG FM conducted a fund-raising live concert with ace songstress Sunidhi Chauhan on BookMyShow which was hosted by BIG RJ Khurafati Nitin. The digital concert received immense support and love from the audience and the proceeds were contributed to the Indian Cancer Society. To spread the message far and wide, the radio network also created a miniseries of motivational podcasts with cancer survivors and achievers like Deepa Malik - Padmashree Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee and the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games, Shivani Charak - India’s top woman sport climber and Ranjeet Kumar - CEO, Team Pumpkin who extended their support by sharing their experience through the difficult times. These podcasts were further amplified across 10 + leading audio streaming partner platforms reaching out to over 10 million listeners.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, "At BIG FM, we have always tried to leverage our platform’s extensive reach to help make a difference in the society. Together Against Cancer is an initiative which we have immense belief in as we know and understand the struggles that cancer patients have been facing specially during these trying times. We are glad to have done our bit to help ease their difficulties in our humble manner and we hope to continue to forefront more such purpose-led initiatives. We would like to thank the Indian Cancer Society for joining hands with us for this campaign."

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Naveen Kshatriya, Hon. Secretary & Managing Trustee, a spokesperson from the Indian Cancer Society said, “The pandemic certainly made things difficult for everyone but especially for the cancer patients. We are glad to have associated with BIG FM who took a concrete step to help them. We would like to thank all the BIG RJs who helped spread the word and encouraged everyone to donate for the cause. We are glad we will be able to help many cancer patients from the donations we received. Importantly, we were also able to create higher awareness about cancer and how to remain two steps ahead of it.”

Music partners for the digital concert by Sunidhi Chauhan were Sony Music and MWM Entertainment and the performance rights of the concert were by IPRS - Respect Copyright| Encourage Creativity. The initiative which reinstates BIG FM’s objective of presenting entertainment with purpose was extensively promoted on-air and across the network’s social media platforms.