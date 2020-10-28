FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jury selection, the music industry is richer with five unique and soulful original songs.

FM Tadka- the Radio division of premier newspaper group Patrika, is currently playing these songs from five artists on its 18 station network. The celebrity jury panel consisted of Grammy award winner Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Manmarziyan, Jab Harry met Sejal and 2 states fame Shahid Mallya, Bollywood playback singer Ravindra Upadhyay, Singer-Composer duo Abhishek- Amol and MD of the record label Virtual Planet Mr. Vikram Singh.

The Details of five Soormas are as follows:

1. 27-year-old Saurabh Das, originally from Chhatisgarh, his song ‘Tera hi aasra’ won from Jaipur. His soothing voice has won hearts.

2. 21-year old musician Yamraj Mishra Ymy’s song Punjabi song ‘Hanju akh da’ was the popular choice that won from Gorakhpur. Yamraj is already out with a fresh new Punjabi number.

3. Himanshu Kumar, a music teacher from Muzzaffarpur, Bihar became Tadka MIC ka Soorma with his song ‘O re Piya’

4. 35 year old Debolina Ghosh’s distinctive voice gave soul to the love melody ‘Kaise kahun main’. Originally from Prayagraj, Debolina is now setting up a music school in Bengaluru

5. 19 year old martial arts practitioner from Srinagar, Raina Arsh’s spiritual melody ‘Madno’ with Kashmiri lyrics emerged as the fifth Tadka MIC ke Soorma

6. FM Tadka in association with the Patrika group has fulfilled its promise to find and give rightful exposure to independent artists and their originals.

National Programming Head, Gaurav S Karrir, further adds,” It’s a proud moment. Our unique talent hunt discovered five original songs, a sincere effort has borne just rewards. We will now delve into other genres to find more music stars.”

Apart from the dream come true radio play outs nationally, digital live sessions, interviews and print advertisements about them have created a buzz never seen before in Tier 2,3 cities.