RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Oct 2020
radio
News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | FM Tadka | Gaurav S Karrir | music |

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jury selection, the music industry is richer with five unique and soulful original songs.

FM Tadka- the Radio division of premier newspaper group Patrika, is currently playing these songs from five artists on its 18 station network. The celebrity jury panel consisted of Grammy award winner Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Manmarziyan, Jab Harry met Sejal and 2 states fame Shahid Mallya, Bollywood playback singer Ravindra Upadhyay, Singer-Composer duo Abhishek- Amol and MD of the record label Virtual Planet Mr. Vikram Singh.

The Details of five Soormas are as follows:

1. 27-year-old Saurabh Das, originally from Chhatisgarh, his song ‘Tera hi aasra’ won from Jaipur. His soothing voice has won hearts.

2. 21-year old musician Yamraj Mishra Ymy’s song Punjabi song ‘Hanju akh da’ was the popular choice that won from Gorakhpur. Yamraj is already out with a fresh new Punjabi number.

3. Himanshu Kumar, a music teacher from Muzzaffarpur, Bihar became Tadka MIC ka Soorma with his song ‘O re Piya’

4. 35 year old Debolina Ghosh’s distinctive voice gave soul to the love melody ‘Kaise kahun main’. Originally from Prayagraj, Debolina is now setting up a music school in Bengaluru

5. 19 year old martial arts practitioner from Srinagar, Raina Arsh’s spiritual melody ‘Madno’ with Kashmiri lyrics emerged as the fifth Tadka MIC ke Soorma

6. FM Tadka in association with the Patrika group has fulfilled its promise to find and give rightful exposure to independent artists and their originals.

National Programming Head, Gaurav S Karrir, further adds,” It’s a proud moment. Our unique talent hunt discovered five original songs, a sincere effort has borne just rewards. We will now delve into other genres to find more music stars.”

Apart from the dream come true radio play outs nationally, digital live sessions, interviews and print advertisements about them have created a buzz never seen before in Tier 2,3 cities.

related stories
private fm stations  |  27 Oct 2020

Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace the new normal during the global pandemic, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, had introduced ‘Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show’.

private fm stations  |  23 Oct 2020

Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported its Financial Results for the Quarter and half-year ended September 30th, 2020.

Key Highlights – Q2 FY21: Sequential Recovery

private fm stations  |  19 Oct 2020

Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community in India who lost their livelihood and were forced to travel back home.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group