Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community in India who lost their livelihood and were forced to travel back home. In order to help workers get back on their feet, Radio City, India’s leading radio network in association with Lowe Lintas’ KaamWapasi.com launched the Kaam Wapasi campaign. This platform aimed at reconnecting migrant workers with urban jobs and providing employees access to a pool of readily available workers. Through this campaign, Radio City created awareness about the different types of job openings on the platform and invited their listeners to register themselves for suitable opportunities. The campaign kick started from 3rd September 2020 and was helmed by Radio City Delhi’s RJ Ginnie.

As a part of the campaign, every morning, RJ Ginnie on her show Suno Na Dilli, that airs Monday – Saturday 7am -11am, informed her listeners about the various job openings that are available and requested listeners to drop in their resumes on kaam@myradiocity.com. For blue collar job seekers, she would provide the employing company’s direct number where they could call and connect with the HR. Along with creating awareness, RJ Ginnie would also invite representatives from featured organizations on-air to introduce the company and discuss the kind of job profiles that they are looking for. The next day, the shortlisted candidate's names would be announced by the HR team of the company and would be invited for an on-air interview with them. Alternatively, RJ Ginnie would also guide her listeners on how to register and approach opportunities on Kaamwapasi.com.

Commenting on this, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We at Radio City have always been the forerunners in helping people with their social and economic issues. Finding a job especially during the pandemic can be a huge task and at Radio City we understand that. Hence, when we got the opportunity to acknowledge this issue and provide some help, we grabbed it without any second thoughts. With Kaam Wapasi, we aimed to play the role of a catalyst and also expedite the overall process of connecting people in need of a job with companies in search of people. We featured 10,800 job profiles in three weeks and organized on-air interviews between the candidates and the company. One again, with this campaign, radio has emerged as a powerful medium to help its listeners during these testing times.”

The campaign garnered an overwhelming response and Radio City was applauded for their initiative. Throughout the campaign, Radio City featured more than 10,800 job opportunities across companies in Delhi NCR. These job profiles varied from unskilled labor to skilled workers like beauticians, tailors, housecleaners, electricians, plumbers, etc and white-collar jobs from executive to senior level.

Through initiatives like Kaam Wapasi and Radio City’s brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society and the nation.