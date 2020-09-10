RadioandMusic
RNM
| 11 Sep 2020
radio
News
Radio City hits one million milestone on YouTube
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Prateek Kuhad | Sameer Rahat | music |

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again. The channel recently recorded a whopping 200 million views on YouTube and achieved the 1 Million Subscribers mark on YouTube., Radio City has not only been increasing their on-air listenership through their various impressive campaigns but have been consistently engaging with their listeners on their YouTube Channel. With the abundance of content in Hindi and other regional languages, the platform features various distinguished IPs of Radio City like Peli Vaato, Radio City Joke Studio, Viral City, Taste of Kovai, Star Express, Bollywood Interviews, Star Katta etc.

Apart from these established IPs, Radio City’s web radio station Radio City Freedom, a 24X7 Indie music platform which showcases the best of Indian independent music, reached out to existing and emerging singers and musicians from different parts of the country. Since the start of the lockdown, indie music releases have seen a surge due to live shows and tours being cancelled. So far, the platform has sourced over 710 songs from 200+artistes across India during the lockdown featuring the likes of Prateek Kuhad, Nikhil D’Souza, Sameer Rahat, When Chai Met Toast and many more. From holding one-on-one virtual interviews to launching new episodes every month, featuring hip-hop artistes on Radio City Hip Hop 91 and providing weekly recommendations listings with Radio City Freedom Recommends, Team Radio City Freedom has held the fort tremendously well in the indie music scene, especially in these testing times.

With this, Radio City yet again proves its popularity by hitting the one million mark on YouTube and is also staying true to its ethos of promoting indie music.

related stories
private fm stations  |  10 Sep 2020

SETI Institute and GNU Radio join forces

MUMBAI: The SETI Institute and GNU Radio are officially joining forces to continue work already underway for signal processing at the SETI Institute’s Allen Telescope Array (ATA) at the Hat Creek Radio Observatory (HCRO).

private fm stations  |  10 Sep 2020

First community radio station to be launched by Army in South Kashmir

MUMBAI: Army is set to launch the first community radio station in unstable part of South Kashmir,in a bid to help and reach out to the youth.

music services  |  10 Sep 2020

Saregama strikes global licensing deal with ShareChat and Moj

MUMBAI: ShareChat announced a global licensing deal with Saregama, one of India’s largest music labels today that would allow for its users to create amazing new content and add to their social experience on the ShareChat and Moj platforms.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group