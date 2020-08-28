RadioandMusic
RNM
| 28 Aug 2020
radio
News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Aawaz.com | music |

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of infotainment by releasing its highly-acclaimed interactive show ‘BIG Spotlight’ as a podcast on aawaz.com. The show, which features eminent leaders and influencers from across industries who have redefined success with their sheer hard work and business acumen, aims to educate and inspire listeners to embrace and adapt to the new normal. Known as the largest spoken-word audio and podcast network in Indian languages with a reach of over 4.5 million, aawaz.com offers its listeners some key sessions of ‘BIG Spotlight’, wherein the speakers present insights and learnings of managing business continuity while facing the current challenges, drawn from their personal experiences. 

With this series, listeners get the chance to know more about how their respective organizations are managing work during lockdown and helping each other to stay at the top of their game. The experts will also share their views on the impact of Covid-19 across industries and also give a sneak-peek into how they are spending time with their family, their hobbies, and how they’ve been adapted to the new norm of working from home.  The ten episodic ‘BIG Spotlight’ podcast features influencers and leaders from the FMCG, Automobiles, Pharmaceutical sectors amongst others. The speakers whose insightful interactions will be available on aawaz.com include:

Commenting on the association, Asheesh Chatterjee, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, BIG FM said, “We are glad to associate with one of the leading platforms for podcasts, aawaz.com, to present our show ‘BIG Spotlight’. With this association, we aim to reach out to more people and help navigate them through these changing times, while also sharing a better understanding of how organizations are developing strategies to plan for the future. The show has featured eminent industry experts and their insightful conversations to aid in inculcating a sense of innovation and motivation amongst India’s workforce.”

Speaking on the collaboration with BIG FM, Sreeraman Thiagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, aawaz.com said, “aawaz aims to not just entertain people, but also elevate, BIG SPOTLIGHT fits right in our vision to help our listeners with insights from prolific leaders in these challenging times. BIG FM instilling their faith in aawaz to amplify audio through our on-demand channels also marks the first of many to come” 

While select episodes will be available in podcast format on aawaz.com, the radio network continues to host eminent personalities from various fields for the property on-air. These episodes which are being taken both in video and audio format are further amplified on the brand’s digital and social media platforms. 

related stories
private fm stations  |  25 Aug 2020

Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across the states. This year, due to the Covid - 19 pandemic, the intensity of the celebrations have been muted but the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav amongst the citizens still stands strong.

music services  |  25 Aug 2020

TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, the largest streaming platform for South Asian music and audio entertainment, have today announced a long-term exclusive partnership to create a collaborative, cross-channel stream that will deepen bo

iprs  |  24 Aug 2020

IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), announces the implementation of the world’s most advanced operating system for Copyright Societies.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group