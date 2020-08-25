Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across the states. This year, due to the Covid - 19 pandemic, the intensity of the celebrations have been muted but the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav amongst the citizens still stands strong. Keeping in mind, the current situation, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, has launched ‘City Cha E-Bappa’, an initiative to celebrate the festival with utmost grandeur as always, however, virtually.

Through ‘City Cha E-Bappa’, Radio City RJs in Mumbai and Maharashtra will interact with listeners, play online games on Zoom, and select a few winners who will be rewarded with exciting prizes. The lucky winners will also get a chance to invite RJs to virtually visit their buildings/homes to celebrate the festival together. Radio City RJs will connect with celebrities, sharing a glimpse of the celebrations with the citizens and will also share their experience of celebrating the festival amidst the pandemic. In Pune, like every year, our RJ’s would be broadcasting the morning and evening show LIVE for 10 days from Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple and Shree Kasba Ganpati respectively. The Ganpati bhakts will get a chance to witness the festivities from both the temples for 10 days at the comfort of their homes through the digital steaming.

Commenting on this, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "Radio City has always explored new avenues to connect with its audience and ‘City Cha E-Bappa’ is yet another initiative which solidifies our stand. Through this campaign, we aim to help people celebrate this festival with the same spirit in the safety of their homes and bring the flavor of festivity and zest amongst our audience through this virtual celebration. We at Radio City will continue to fulfill our motto of spreading joy, harmony, and positivity amongst our listeners even during these testing times."

In Mumbai, keeping its listeners’ safety in mind and bringing the festivities to their homes, Radio City will play the morning and evening aartis live on-air, every day. Podcasts of audio documentaries about Ashtavinayak Ganpatis will also be shared on-air. Radio City would also be doing various digital contests across their social media handles to engage with the citizens.

Radio City has similar plans for their listeners in Bangalore and Hyderabad. During the 10 days of Ganeshotsav, Radio City RJs through City Ganeshotsava will bring the pandal experience to the listeners every evening from 6pm onwards. For those who miss indulging in Pandal hopping, Radio City will also broadcast live Aarti from different temples across the cities. And to all those foodie listeners, the station will be inviting experts to share recipes that can be easily made at home. All this packaged with good music, power pack entertainment, and lightheaded stand-up comedy is on its way to your homes.

Radio City wishes all its listeners a Happy Ganeshotsav!