BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored various purpose-led initiatives and causes, is now educating listeners about the important aspects to consider while building their dream home through its show ‘Baat Ghar Ki’. Hosted by popular actor Ravi Kishan, the show which is in association with UltraTech Cement, caters towards the essential queries and FAQs pertaining to housebuilding asked by listeners. Spread across BIG FM’s 22 Hindi-speaking markets, the 8-episode special series sees Ravi Kishan as the ‘Sutradhar’ between the audience and Engineer Babu, a product specialist in building homes.

Each episode of ‘Baat Ghar Ki’ is filled with insight and gives listeners a chance to get their queries addressed by Engineer Babu. The show is primarily targeted towards the Tier II and Tier III markets where people prefer to build their own homes. While on one side, the multi-faceted actor brings tremendous energy and local flavor to the show, Engineer Babu, on the other lays major emphasis on the important aspects of home building such as the ‘selection of steel and cement’, ‘plotting of your house’ and ‘estimating budget’ amongst others. Together, it makes for an interesting and engaging conversational piece which is entertaining yet informative for the listeners.

Talking about being a part of this one-of-its-kind show, actor and celebrity host Ravi Kishan said, “I am extremely glad to be a part of this show by BIG FM and UltraTech Cement . Homes are a dream and an integral part of almost everyone's lives. It being a major once in a life-time investment for many of us, I believe we have to be well-informed about each and every aspect before going ahead with the decision. I hope to entertain and educate the listeners, while addressing their queries, with the guidance of Engineer Babu.”

Commenting on the same, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “At BIG FM, we understand that a lot of time, effort and planning goes into building one’s dream home. In times like these, it is difficult to find the right advisors and receive credible information from them. Through our association with UltraTech we aim to bridge the information gap and enable our listeners, across our Hindi-speaking markets, with the knowledge that sees them build their dream home. With Ravi Kishan front lining the conversation, his affable persona and fan following ensures that the core messaging of the campaign reaches out to our audience in a manner that they relate to and resonate with the most.”

UltraTech had launched the Baat Ghar Ki content on their social media platform more than two years back. UltraTech’s understanding of the Individual Home Builder’s needs and queries is unparalleled given their rich experience in building and construction field coupled with their extensive in-house technical expertise. UltraTech extended this innovative and educational offering of Baat Ghar Ki to radio, in partnership with Big FM to help people realize their aspiration of building their own home.

The show is being extensively promoted through on-air promos, RJ mentions and videos across social media platforms.