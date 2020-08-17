RadioandMusic
RNM
| 18 Aug 2020
radio
News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mango | music | Season 2 | Philips | Veettile Thaaram |

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order to curb the spread of the pandemic. During this time, people started looking for ways to overcome their boredom and utilise their time wisely. One of the most common and favourite activity tried out by people of all age groups, regardless of their gender was cooking. Various cooking experiments have been tried out by many with some new dishes becoming viral on social media while some dishes were not deemed to see the light of the day. Nevertheless, many have emerged as the stars of their own households with their newly acquired cooking skills.

https://players.brightcove.net/5265296597001/r1dTH6vqb_default/index.html?videoId=6180374068001

Radio Mango has once again teamed up with Philips Home Appliances to launch the second season of "Veettile Thaaram", the successful contest that brought many household names to the spotlight. Just like the previous season, the unique contest aims to help people showcase their cooking skills to the world while also giving them a chance to win prizes along the way.

To participate in Radio Mango Philips ‘Veettile Thaaram’ Season 2, aspiring contestants must submit a photo/video of the special dish they have cooked along with a creative caption and using the hashtag #VeettileThaaram to Radio Mango Facebook page timeline or upload the photo/video on their own Instagram profile by tagging @radiomango in the post. Based on the entries uploaded, the best ones stand a chance to win a Philips Mixer Grinder. The last date to submit entries for the contest is September 2, 2020, before 11:59 PM IST.

Radio Mango Philips ‘Veettile Thaaram’ Season 2 was launched online on 12th August, 2020, by acclaimed Chef Suresh Pillai, who has showcased his exceptional cooking expertise and creativity to some of the leading hotels in India and the UK.

Chef Suresh Pillai, believes that 'Veettile Thaaram', the stars of every household, are those who constantly strive to win the hearts of the family through their love for food and cooking.

related stories
private fm stations  |  14 Aug 2020

Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the cast and crew of the movie for a special look-back at the film and its impact.

private fm stations  |  13 Aug 2020

BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has once again topped the charts, claiming its numero uno position!

music services  |  12 Aug 2020

A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character. As India adjusts to the new reality of social distancing, musicians and content creators are finding new and innovative ways to engage and entertain their communities.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group