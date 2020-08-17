Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order to curb the spread of the pandemic. During this time, people started looking for ways to overcome their boredom and utilise their time wisely. One of the most common and favourite activity tried out by people of all age groups, regardless of their gender was cooking. Various cooking experiments have been tried out by many with some new dishes becoming viral on social media while some dishes were not deemed to see the light of the day. Nevertheless, many have emerged as the stars of their own households with their newly acquired cooking skills.

https://players.brightcove.net/5265296597001/r1dTH6vqb_default/index.html?videoId=6180374068001

Radio Mango has once again teamed up with Philips Home Appliances to launch the second season of "Veettile Thaaram", the successful contest that brought many household names to the spotlight. Just like the previous season, the unique contest aims to help people showcase their cooking skills to the world while also giving them a chance to win prizes along the way.

To participate in Radio Mango Philips ‘Veettile Thaaram’ Season 2, aspiring contestants must submit a photo/video of the special dish they have cooked along with a creative caption and using the hashtag #VeettileThaaram to Radio Mango Facebook page timeline or upload the photo/video on their own Instagram profile by tagging @radiomango in the post. Based on the entries uploaded, the best ones stand a chance to win a Philips Mixer Grinder. The last date to submit entries for the contest is September 2, 2020, before 11:59 PM IST.

Radio Mango Philips ‘Veettile Thaaram’ Season 2 was launched online on 12th August, 2020, by acclaimed Chef Suresh Pillai, who has showcased his exceptional cooking expertise and creativity to some of the leading hotels in India and the UK.

Chef Suresh Pillai, believes that 'Veettile Thaaram', the stars of every household, are those who constantly strive to win the hearts of the family through their love for food and cooking.