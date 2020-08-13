RadioandMusic
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has once again topped the charts, claiming its numero uno position! As per the latest RAM ratings for week 26, 2020 (21 June - 27 June), the radio network has claimed the No.1 position once again with highest cumes and share across 4 markets combined - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore & Kolkata in the 12+ All TG. According to the RAM release, BIG FM has 17.23 lakh more listeners than the next best competitor with a share of 16.9%. (Source: RAM | Week 26 2020 | TG –12+ All |Mon-Sun 00-00| Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Bangalore Combined (Cumes & Average Audience). The radio network has now been leading for 8 weeks with highest cumes and share across the four markets with an average of 1.89 Cr listeners with 16.6% share. Source : RAM | 8 Week Avg : 19 - 26 2020 | TG –12+ All | Mon-Sun 00-00 | Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Bangalore Combined (Cumes & Average Audience),

That’s not all, BIG FM has also secured the no. 1 position individually in cumes in Mumbai, Kolkata & Bangalore in 12+ All TG with over 50.5 lakh, 43.5 lakh and 36 lakh listenership respectively in each city. Source : RAM | Week 26 2020 | TG – 12+ All | Mon-Sun 00-00| Mumbai, Kolkata & Bangalore.

Known to strike the right chord with the audience with its engaging and entertaining content, the radio network continues to grow from strength to strength, winning the hearts of millions across the city. One of its most loved shows, ‘Mumbai Maska Maar Ke with Vrajesh Hirjee’ has also topped the charts again with 16.5% share. (Source : RAM | Week 26 2020 | TG – 12+ All | Mon-Fri 0700-1100| Mumbai). With shows like ‘Mumbai Ka Sabse Bada Struggler’ by RJ Abhilash, ‘Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra’, ‘Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor’, ‘Love You Zindagi by RJ Dileep’, ‘BIG Retro Swag’ by DJ Rink, BIG FM has been consistently leading the pack. Additionally, ‘Aapke Jaise Rani’ by RJ Rani has also emerged as the number 1 show with 17.2% share. (Source : RAM | Week 26 2020 | TG – 12+ All | Mon-Fri 13:00-17:00| Mumbai.

BIG FM has the highest listenership across all 4 metros with over 2 Cr listeners in the age group of 12 + All. Source : RAM | Week 26 2020 | TG –12+ All | Mon-Sun 00-00| Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Bangalore Combined.

