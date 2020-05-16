Fever Network announces its next campaign 'Digital Idol - A musical talent hunt'

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is all set to go live with its next big property ‘Digital Idol’ - A Digital musical talent hunt show. After the success of the mega 100 Hours 100 Stars, Fever Network is back with a property to identify and give a platform to the eruption of talent on the digital ecosystem. The beauty of this property is that anyone can participate straight from the comfort of home without stepping out anywhere. The contest would be open to all age groups.

Digital Idol will give the listeners of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One a chance to become online sensations by unleashing their hidden singing talents. The show will feature some of the prominent names from the music industry as celeb judges who will evaluate and groom the various contestants. The one of its kind, musical talent hunt promises to be packed with entertainment & will provide a platform for budding singers to come to the limelight and showcase their talent from different corners of India.

The campaign will go live on Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One social handles. No other radio station in the country boasts of such a diversified portfolio of brands targeting the entire spectrum of listeners from Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X. Radio listeners can also tune into the Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One radio frequencies to catch all the action on air.