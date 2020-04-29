RadioandMusic
Star Studded line up for Fever Network's '100 Hours 100 Stars - A Non-Stop Tribute to COVID Warriors'
Fever Network recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’. This unique initiative promises 100 hours of non-stop entertainment to the audience featuring the biggest personalities from different walks of life.

In a never seen before format, the event will feature the biggest celebs from Bollywood, international artists,politicians, sports personalities, authors, digital content creators, stand-up comedians, indie artists, world renowned chefs, spiritual leaders of India along with COVID-19 warriors& survivors amongst others. Some of the personalities which are part of the line-up include Sonakshi Sinha, Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Kiran Bedi, BhuvanBham, Big Mountain, Asha Bhosle, Rajakumari, Sourav Ganguly, Rajdeep Sardesai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shaan, Javed Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Terence Lewis, Dabboo Ratnani, Vishwanathan Anand, Amish Tripathi, Rana Daggubati, R. Ashwin, Baichung Bhatia, Rohan Bopanna, Kubra Sait, Raveena Tandon amongst others. The combined celeb power of the various personalities makes it one of the biggest events of this year offering the most glamorous and entertaining 100 hours with a cause! The initiative aims to generate donations towards the PM CARES FUND and contribute to nation building.

The star-studded line up promises a riot of entertainment for the audience, a much-needed respite during these challenging times. At the COVID-19 pandemic takes over the world, the role of entertainment mediums, especially radio become all the more crucial. Fever Network has always been at the forefront of thought leadership, producing innovative content across different genres. With 100 Stars, 100 Hours, the network takes another step forward in its content offering with the objective of spreading hope and positivity and paying a non-stop tribute to the COVID warriors!

