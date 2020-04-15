RadioandMusic
Indian radio in Thiruvananthapuram joins to fight this pandemic
MUMBAI: The New Indian Express reports amateur radio operators in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the state of Kerala, have joined the fight against COVID-19

According to the newspaper, Amateur ham radio operators in the state capital have joined the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The district administration has roped in ham radio operators to improve crucial communication between departments and offices. As many as 20 ham radio operators are working from morning to night to ensure speedy communication between departments.

Around eight teams have been formed and deployed at various taluk [sub-district] offices, district medical office, ambulance desk and DISHA desk.

“Using ham radio during the time of crisis would help coordinate crucial communication. Currently, the teams are deployed at Neyyattinkara taluk, Nedumangad taluk, Thiruvananthapuram taluk and Kattakada taluk” members of Radio Amateur Society of Ananthapuri president Zakkir Hussain said.

“We have assigned our teams at the district medical office and taluk offices. We have a team at the district administration which is the centre of all action. There are helplines operating as part of Covid-19. DISHA helpdesk receives plenty of calls and they get distress calls. If anyone is in need of emergency medical care, we immediately inform the respective taluk office and the ambulance desk so that help reaches on time. We instantly communicate all important information via ham radio without any delay,” he said.

