RED FM promises to supply unlimited entertainment while you stay-at-home

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has taken up the responsibility of providing its listeners with surplus entertainment. As part of their national awareness campaign, ‘Care Karona’, RED FM has been encouraging its listeners to stay at home.

As a part of this initiative, RED FM has promised to create engaging content for its listeners that will be leveraged on-air and across their digital media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and the RED FM Podcas and YouTube.

While all RED FM RJs are working from home, they are constantly interacting with experts and renowned personalities, like, Vidya Balan, Miss Malini, Virendra Sehwag, Arjun Kapoor, Yasmin Karachiwala (fitness expert), Manish Malhotra to engage and entertain the audience.