RadioandMusic
RNM
| 20 Mar 2020
radio
News
RED FM says 'Care Karona' to create awareness during the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | Nisha Narayan | music | Magic FM |

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has launched an on-air initiative ‘Care Karona’ that puts spotlight on spreading authentic information about Coronavirus. Amidst an ongoing global health crisis, it has become more important to protect and safeguard everybody irrespective of their professions. With a similar vision, RED FM is encouraging their listeners to become facilitators of correct information by educating their maids, drivers and everyone who is in direct contact with people to contain the ripple effect of virus.

RED FM’s engaging campaign involves various RJs doing 20 seconds speed links in their shows with an alarm that highlights the importance of hygiene. Apart from this, RED FM RJs are largely supporting WHO’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ on social media asking people to wash their hands for 20 seconds at regular intervals to avoid infection. Also, there will be interviews conducted with medical experts on-air and on RED FM’s digital app to tackle the fake news and bust myths on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since safety begins at home, RED FM has rolled-out work from home option for all their employees including its RJs. Keeping staff’s health on priority, technical alternatives have been made available on laptops to ensure smooth operations to produce on-air programmes.

Speaking about this campaign, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We all are going through a challenging and uncertain phase due to Coronavirus. While it has adversely affected various industries, health has become a major concern creating scare and panic. We realized there is a huge population that lack authentic information around safety precautions around Coronavirus. Leveraging our wide network of listenership across the country, we decided to launch ‘Care Karona’ campaign leaving no stone unturned in spreading the right information. We request everyone to facilitate correct information and follow all precautionary measures.”

 

related stories
private fm stations  |  19 Mar 2020

RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio network in India, 93.5 RED FM has taken a conscious decision to cut down on all additional costs. This involves not participating in industry awards this year owing to the current market scenario.

music services  |  17 Mar 2020

Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, videos and short previews has introduced a new feature on its app “Buzz”.

television channels  |  11 Mar 2020

9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable? Chartbuster Bollywood songs perfectly curated with a whole new audio-visual experience that will make people hit the dance floor!

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group