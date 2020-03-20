RED FM says 'Care Karona' to create awareness during the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has launched an on-air initiative ‘Care Karona’ that puts spotlight on spreading authentic information about Coronavirus. Amidst an ongoing global health crisis, it has become more important to protect and safeguard everybody irrespective of their professions. With a similar vision, RED FM is encouraging their listeners to become facilitators of correct information by educating their maids, drivers and everyone who is in direct contact with people to contain the ripple effect of virus.

RED FM’s engaging campaign involves various RJs doing 20 seconds speed links in their shows with an alarm that highlights the importance of hygiene. Apart from this, RED FM RJs are largely supporting WHO’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ on social media asking people to wash their hands for 20 seconds at regular intervals to avoid infection. Also, there will be interviews conducted with medical experts on-air and on RED FM’s digital app to tackle the fake news and bust myths on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since safety begins at home, RED FM has rolled-out work from home option for all their employees including its RJs. Keeping staff’s health on priority, technical alternatives have been made available on laptops to ensure smooth operations to produce on-air programmes.

Speaking about this campaign, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We all are going through a challenging and uncertain phase due to Coronavirus. While it has adversely affected various industries, health has become a major concern creating scare and panic. We realized there is a huge population that lack authentic information around safety precautions around Coronavirus. Leveraging our wide network of listenership across the country, we decided to launch ‘Care Karona’ campaign leaving no stone unturned in spreading the right information. We request everyone to facilitate correct information and follow all precautionary measures.”